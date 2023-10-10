NFL Legend Tom Brady Discusses Potentially Participating in MrBeast Challenge Video

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Fully immersed in retirement, Tom Brady is up for some new and unique challenges in his life.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said on the Let's Go podcast he would be willing to participate in one of MrBeast's challenges as long as it's within reason.

"I'll do it," Brady told the YouTube sensation. "We just gotta make a competition that I'm somewhat decent at. ...You can't bury me alive or something like that."

MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson, holds the Guinness World Record for most subscribers on a YouTube channel for a male performer. He has 194 million subscribers and has uploaded more than 750 videos on the social-media site.

The videos generally feature people going through various physical challenges in an attempt to win money.

For instance, the most recent video uploaded on the page titled "World's Most Dangerous Trap" with a man trying to win a $100,000 grand prize. His challenges included swimming underwater without a mask and unlocking five doors; dodging a boulder; and being trapped in a cage with spikes closing in on him from either side.

Even though Brady spent 23 years of his life as a professional athlete, he was never known for his athleticism. The 15-time Pro Bowler was a cerebral competitor with tremendous physical talent who would wear down opponents.