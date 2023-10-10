College Football Week 7 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

College Football Week 7 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetOctober 10, 2023
The Wyoming Cowboys have become one of the most profitable underdogs in college football over the first six weeks.
Wyoming pulled off two big upsets at home against the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Fresno State Bulldogs.
The Cowboys are on the brink of potentially being ranked on Sunday, but first they need to beat the Air Force Falcons, who have quietly blown through their schedule so far.
The Wyoming-Air Force showdown is for first place in the Mountain West, and it could potentially decide the Group of Five front-runner for a New Years' Six bowl .
Wyoming is a 10.5-point underdog for its road matchup, and although it is not at home, it has the potential to be one of the most trusted underdogs on the Week 7 betting board.
The California Golden Bears should be your other top underdog. Cal is visiting a Utah Utes team that has had all sorts of trouble moving the ball without Cam Rising at quarterback.
Utah should not be anywhere close to a two-touchdown favorite at the moment. Cal could be the latest team to frustrate the Utes and potentially beat them as well.
Wyoming (+10.5) at Air Force
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Wyoming has been a betting darling at home.
There could be concern that the Cowboys lose some of their magic on the road against Air Force, but they can hang within a single-digit point total even if they lose.
Wyoming is 4-2 in its last six games against Air Force. Both of those defeats came on the road and one of the losses was by 10 points.
The Cowboys typically play the Falcons tough, and they should do so again with so much on the line not just in the Mountain West, but from a national perspective.
Air Force rolled to five consecutive double-digit victories, but it has not faced a team of Wyoming's caliber yet.
Wyoming should slow down the triple-option offense on a few occasions, and it can open up the game more through the air than Air Force.
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley is coming off a three-touchdown performance against Fresno State. He only has two interceptions this season and was sacked once in each of the last two games.
The Cowboys must take advantage of their superior passing offense to at least stay within single digits and cover the point spread.
California (+13.5) at No. 16 Utah
Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Utah should be No. 1 on the list of teams to fade at the moment.
The Utes looked like a shell of themselves in recent weeks without Rising under center.
Rising is dealing with a more serious knee injury that anyone believed. He suffered a leg injury in the Rose Bowl back in January. He detailed his recovery process in recent interview with ESPN 700 (h/t The Athletic's Chris Kamrani).
"I'm doing everything I possibly can to make sure that I'm improving," Rising said. "And at some point your body has to heal the way it has to heal. It's unfortunate and not exactly the way I expected the season to go, and that's just the cards I've been dealt and that's what I've got to play."
Without Rising, the Utes struggled to move the ball against both the UCLA Bruins and Oregon State Beavers.
They survived the home game against UCLA thanks to a strong defensive performance, but they could not move the ball versus Oregon State.
Cal comes into Utah on Saturday with an offense that averages 135.4 more total yards per game. The Golden Bears put up 40 points in a loss to Oregon State last week.
Cal does not need success on every drive, but if it can score a few touchdowns, it should stay within two scores of Utah, who can't be trusted with this high of a point spread until it proves it can thrive in the Pac-12 without Rising.
