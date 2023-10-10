College Football Week 7 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

College Football Week 7 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the SpreadOctober 10, 2023
The Oregon State Beavers and UCLA Bruins face each other in what is basically an elimination game for the Pac-12 title on Saturday.
Oregon State and UCLA each have one loss in conference play ahead of their battle in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Beavers have been a tough team to play against at home. They beat the Utah Utes by two touchdowns in their last league contest at home.
UCLA failed its first road test of the season against Utah on September 23, but it rebounded nicely with a home win over the Washington State Cougars last week.
Freshman quarterback Dante Moore is still experiencing some growing pains at the position, and that could be something Oregon State takes advantage of to create some separation on the scoreboard.
Most of the Week 7 focus will be on the other Top 25 matchups, but there are some clear mismatches to look at on the point spread in the MAC, where the top programs have begun to create separation between themselves and the average to bad teams.
No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (-4)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
UCLA and Oregon State each need a win to keep their Pac-12 title hopes alive.
Two conference losses probably will not be good enough to contend in the league this season because of how many elite teams there are.
Oregon State seems like it is in better position to remain at one loss in Pac-12 play.
The Beavers are undefeated and earned their biggest league win to date over a Utah team without Cam Rising. Oregon State's defense shined in that contest, and it can do the same to put Moore under pressure from the start.
UCLA's first-year starter has had some issues in the pocket against two Top 25 opponents.
Utah and Washington State combined to sack Moore on 11 occasions, and the freshman was intercepted three times in those games.
Oregon State needs to put pressure on Moore by sending a mix of blitzes and by slowing down the UCLA running game, led by Ball State transfer Carson Steele.
The Beavers allow just 96.2 rushing yards per game, so they are more than capable of slowing down Steele and forcing Moore to do all the work.
If they get a clean performance out of their own quarterback, D.J. Uiagelelei, and force UCLA into some mistakes, the Beavers should come away with their second Top 25 home win.
Toledo (-16.5) at Ball State
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Toledo Rockets established themselves as the clear favorite in the MAC West.
Toledo is the only team in that division with an undefeated conference mark through two games, and it should have no problem extending that record to 3-0.
Toledo is facing a Ball State Cardinals team that suffered all five of its defeats by double digits.
Ball State is coming off losses of 42-24 and 24-10 to start MAC play. It was also blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats.
Toledo's offense averages 171.4 more total yards per game than Ball State's unit. The Rockets come into Week 7 with three straight wins in which they scored at least 35 points.
Toledo should overwhelm the home side in the first half, and if Ball State does not have an answer for another opponent, the Rockets could cruise to a win that exceeds the expectations set by the 16.5-point spread.
Miami (OH) (-9) at Western Michigan
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks appear to be on a collision course with Toledo for the MAC Championship Game.
Miami won its first two conference games thanks to some tremendous defense against the Kent State Golden Flashes and Bowling Green Falcons. The MAC East leader held those two teams to three combined points.
Miami's recent dominant performances could be bad news for the Western Michigan Broncos, who have allowed over 40 points in all four of their losses.
Western Michigan gave up 49 points to Toledo on September 23, and it was ravaged by three power-conference teams, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week 6.
The Broncos give up 410.8 total yards per game, which is a welcome sight for a Miami offense that is in cruise control at the moment.
Miami's defense should allow Brett Gabbert to open up another double-digit lead, and if that is the case, the hype toward a Miami-Toledo MAC title game will start to increase within the conference.
