College Football Week 7 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox

UCLA and Oregon State each need a win to keep their Pac-12 title hopes alive.

Two conference losses probably will not be good enough to contend in the league this season because of how many elite teams there are.

Oregon State seems like it is in better position to remain at one loss in Pac-12 play.

The Beavers are undefeated and earned their biggest league win to date over a Utah team without Cam Rising. Oregon State's defense shined in that contest, and it can do the same to put Moore under pressure from the start.

UCLA's first-year starter has had some issues in the pocket against two Top 25 opponents.

Utah and Washington State combined to sack Moore on 11 occasions, and the freshman was intercepted three times in those games.

Oregon State needs to put pressure on Moore by sending a mix of blitzes and by slowing down the UCLA running game, led by Ball State transfer Carson Steele.

The Beavers allow just 96.2 rushing yards per game, so they are more than capable of slowing down Steele and forcing Moore to do all the work.