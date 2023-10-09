College Football Odds Week 7: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC

Syracuse should be furious with whoever produced its ACC schedule.

The Orange dove into the deep end of conference play after four wins against weaker opponents.

They had no answers for either Clemson or North Carolina, and the final score could be worse against Florida State, who is the best of the top teams in the ACC.

Florida State averages 432.2 total yards per game and it found a way into the thirties in every game, two of which came against Clemson and the LSU Tigers.

Syracuse only averages 10 fewer total yards per contest, but that number is deceiving because it put up high totals in four nonconference games.

The Orange managed just 221 total yards against UNC last week and they were held to 281 total yards by Clemson two weeks ago.

Garrett Shrader did not make it over the 200-yard mark through the air in either game, and he committed three turnovers in the last two weeks.

Florida State held Shrader to 65 passing yards last year. The Syracuse quarterback has one 200-yard passing game, three touchdowns and four interceptions in four matchups with Top 25 foes over the last two seasons.