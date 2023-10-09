College Football Odds Week 7: Early Locks and Best Bets on the ScheduleOctober 9, 2023
College Football Odds Week 7: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
The Florida State Seminoles have had one of the most consistent offenses throughout the 2023 college football season.
Florida State put up over 30 points in each of its five games, and that streak is expected to continue versus the Syracuse Orange in Week 7.
Syracuse is at the end of a brutal three-game stretch against three of the most notable programs in the ACC.
Dino Babers' team was outscored 71-21 in the last two weeks against the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels.
Syracuse could be in for a similar fate as an 18-point underdog in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday.
Syracuse-Florida State and most of the other Week 7 games will be out of the national spotlight because of two massive Top 25 battles involving Pac-12 teams.
However, there are two important divisional games in the Big Ten and SEC in which both offenses could produce an electrifying battle worth of second-screen viewing.
Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State (-18)
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
Syracuse should be furious with whoever produced its ACC schedule.
The Orange dove into the deep end of conference play after four wins against weaker opponents.
They had no answers for either Clemson or North Carolina, and the final score could be worse against Florida State, who is the best of the top teams in the ACC.
Florida State averages 432.2 total yards per game and it found a way into the thirties in every game, two of which came against Clemson and the LSU Tigers.
Syracuse only averages 10 fewer total yards per contest, but that number is deceiving because it put up high totals in four nonconference games.
The Orange managed just 221 total yards against UNC last week and they were held to 281 total yards by Clemson two weeks ago.
Garrett Shrader did not make it over the 200-yard mark through the air in either game, and he committed three turnovers in the last two weeks.
Florida State held Shrader to 65 passing yards last year. The Syracuse quarterback has one 200-yard passing game, three touchdowns and four interceptions in four matchups with Top 25 foes over the last two seasons.
The Seminoles should gobble up Shrader in the pocket and get out to a sizeable advantage behind Jordan Travis, one that the Orange can't make up at any point in the contest.
Iowa at Wisconsin (Over 37.5)
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, Fox
Offense is far from the first thing that comes to mind when talking about the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers.
The over/under of 37.5 points suggests the Big Ten West battle will not feature a ton of points, but you only need both sides to hit 20 points to cash the bet,
Iowa and Wisconsin displayed enough competence recently for there to be hope in a decent offensive game.
Iowa eclipsed the 20-point mark in each of its five victories. The Hawkeyes are coming off a 181-yard game on the ground against the Purdue Boilermakers.
A strong rushing attack will be vital for Iowa to support quarterback Deacon Hill, who will make his second start in place of the injured Cade McNamara.
Wisconsin also got over the 20-point mark in all of its victories, and its offense comes in with an average of 413.6 total yards per game.
The Badgers received 1,021 yards through the air from Tanner Mordecai, while Braelon Allen has seven touchdowns to go with his 472 rushing yards.
Wisconsin's all-around attack can hurt Iowa's normally strong defense, and if that is the case, Iowa may be forced to throw more than usual.
More passes out of the Hawkeyes could either lead to points, or turnovers, which would create some short fields for the Badgers to operate with.
Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky (Over 53)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
The SEC East battle between the Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats carries less buzz to it than it would have a week ago.
Missouri fell at home to the LSU Tigers, while Kentucky was walloped by the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Saturday's game in Lexington still carries meaning because it could be for second place in the SEC East, a spot that might be important for bowl selection, or if Georgia unexpectedly slips up.
Both Brady Cook and Devin Leary should enjoy strong nights through the air. Each quarterback has at least 12 touchdown passes and 1,250 passing yards.
Mizzou's defense will be the key for the SEC East contest to surge past the over. The Tigers allowed 27 or more points in three of their last four games, and let up at least 20 points to their last four foes.
It might not be the highest-scoring game of Week 7, but Mizzou and Kentucky should produce a handful of offensive highlights in an important game to each team's season.
