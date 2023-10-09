Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 7

2 of 3

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Penix experienced a slight shift in his favor during Washington's bye week.

Williams entered Week 6 as the clear Heisman favorite, but USC's struggles to put away the Arizona Wildcats left open some concerns about the 2022 Heisman winner's efforts to repeat.

Penix has a chance to open up a gap on Williams with a strong performance at home against Nix and Oregon.

Washington's left-handed signal-caller is one yard away from reaching 2,000 passing yards. Only Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes has more passing yards.

Penix is six passing touchdowns behind Williams, who will face his first test against a difficult defense inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

Williams has not been the issue for USC through six weeks. The defense has been wide open and let up 41 points in a three-overtime nail biter against Arizona.

The holes in the Trojans defense could lead to one or two losses from USC, which in turn would drop Williams away from the Heisman mix, especially if Penix, Nix and others star for potential playoff teams.

Nix has the most to gain among the three favorites in Week 7. The Oregon quarterback has a chance to lead his team to a road win over a Top 10 team and move into the lead as the Pac-12's best possible College Football Playoff representative.