Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 7
Week 7 possesses the most influential set of games on the Heisman Trophy race of the 2023 college football season to date.
The three Pac-12 quarterbacks at the forefront of the Heisman conversation will play in their biggest games of the season.
Two of them, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, will face off in the game of the week between the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks.
Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans hit the road to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the first Top 25 foe on the team's schedule.
Most Heisman voters will have their eyes fixated on those two games, but Week 7 also presents an opportunity for dark horse candidates to catapult themselves up the odds board, especially if two of the three favored signal-callers lose.
Updated Heisman Trophy Odds
Michael Penix Jr. (+200; bet $100 to win $200)
Caleb Williams (+220)
Bo Nix (+600)
Dillon Gabriel (+1200)
Jordan Travis (+1600)
Drake Maye (+1800)
J.J. McCarthy (+3000)
Quinn Ewers (+3000)
Jayden Daniels (+3500)
Brock Bowers (+3500)
Blake Corum (+5000)
Carson Beck (+5500)
Drew Allar (+6000)
Marvin Harrison Jr. (+6000)
Favorites
Penix experienced a slight shift in his favor during Washington's bye week.
Williams entered Week 6 as the clear Heisman favorite, but USC's struggles to put away the Arizona Wildcats left open some concerns about the 2022 Heisman winner's efforts to repeat.
Penix has a chance to open up a gap on Williams with a strong performance at home against Nix and Oregon.
Washington's left-handed signal-caller is one yard away from reaching 2,000 passing yards. Only Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes has more passing yards.
Penix is six passing touchdowns behind Williams, who will face his first test against a difficult defense inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.
Williams has not been the issue for USC through six weeks. The defense has been wide open and let up 41 points in a three-overtime nail biter against Arizona.
The holes in the Trojans defense could lead to one or two losses from USC, which in turn would drop Williams away from the Heisman mix, especially if Penix, Nix and others star for potential playoff teams.
Nix has the most to gain among the three favorites in Week 7. The Oregon quarterback has a chance to lead his team to a road win over a Top 10 team and move into the lead as the Pac-12's best possible College Football Playoff representative.
If you believe Oregon beats Washington, you should bet Nix at +600 because his odds will drop a good amount after a victory.
Best Values
There are not too many other opportunities for Heisman contenders to impress voters on Saturday.
Week 7 could be about keeping up consistent performances, instead, for the hopefuls with longer odds.
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers has become a name to watch. He leads all tight ends in the FBS with 37 receptions and 545 receiving yards.
Bowers single-handedly led Georgia to a victory two weeks ago against the Auburn Tigers and he followed that up with his third straight 100-yard performance versus the Kentucky Wildcats.
Bowers should pad his stats against the Vanderbilt Commodores, and that will only help his Heisman candidacy.
Bowers and Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum are the best non-quarterbacks to trust in the Heisman race.
Corum is averaging six yards per carry and he has 10 rushing touchdowns in six games. He also has a chance to pad stats in Week 7 against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Corum is worth a look at +5000 because he can build momentum to be a Heisman finalist before two huge November contests against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions.
