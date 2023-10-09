College Football Picks Week 7: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

2 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Oregon and Washington have the potential to send their game into the seventies, like it did a year ago.

Washington won last year's battle in Eugene behind Michael Penix Jr.'s 408 passing yards, but the Ducks were able to move the ball on the Huskies.

Oregon ran for 312 yards, led by Bucky Irving's 146 yards, and Bo Nix threw for 280 yards.

All of those totals conjure up high hopes for the battle of top 10 teams that could decide the Pac-12's front-runner for the playoff.

Nix and Penix have combined for 3,458 passing yards and 31 touchdowns through the air. The two Heisman Trophy contenders have just three interceptions between them.

Oregon's defense possesses far better numbers than Washington's unit. The Ducks have held their last three opponents to 22 combined points, but none of those foes have offenses as explosive as Washington's Penix-led squad.