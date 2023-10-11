Biggest CFB Recruiting Battles Being Waged Before December's Early Signing Period

11 of 11

Credit: 247Sports

Ryan Wingo's recruitment has been all over the map throughout this cycle.

The son of former Arkansas running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. is a top-tier prospect from St. Louis, and many want him. He possesses a big, strong lower body and can play all over the field on offense, though he's likely a stellar receiver.

At 6'2", 205 pounds, he can do a lot of things with the ball in his hands.

Early in the recruiting process, Tennessee was a major player, but the Vols likely have faded lately. Georgia was a hot name for a while, but you don't hear much about the Bulldogs anymore.

Now, much of the talk focuses on the Texas Longhorns, Colorado Buffaloes and homestate Missouri Tigers, which became more of a player after luring top defensive tackle Williams Nwaneri.

Wingo obviously loves the recruiting process and tends to "love" everywhere he goes on recruiting visits. When a kid enjoys it this much, he's tough to get a read on, but Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has won his share of battles like this in the past two cycles.

If Mizzou keeps winning under Eli Drinkwitz this year, the Tigers' pitch gets more resounding, too. Everybody is going to be watching where Wingo ultimately decides.

