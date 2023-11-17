Bengals' Joe Burrow Diagnosed with Sprained Wrist After Suffering Injury vs. Ravens

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is dealing with a sprained wrist, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow was ruled out after suffering the wrist injury in the first half Thursday's game.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Burrow is expected to get an MRI on his wrist on Friday.

The quarterback was seen attempting to throw on the sideline during the game, but he was in obvious pain before heading into the locker room:

Backup Jake Browning replaced Burrow under center and finished the game on the way to a 34-20 loss to the division rival.

A calf injury that Burrow suffered early in training camp had already been an issue that has lingered into the regular season. He tweaked the injury in Cincinnati's 27-24 loss to the Ravens in Week 2, but it didn't keep him out of a game.

The Bengals got their first victory of the season in Week 3 over the Los Angeles Rams, but the offense was far from fixed. He finished 26-of-49 for 259 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in a 19-16 win.

Week 4 was a low moment for Burrow and the Bengals in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had his best completion percentage of the season (66.7), but only managed to throw for 165 yards.

Things did get better for the team in their next two games, particularly a 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Burrow threw for a season-high 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Burrow averaged 5.5 yards per attempt or fewer in each of the first four games. He only had two such games in 16 starts during the 2022 season.