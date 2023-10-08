Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 7 AP Poll

2 of 2

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): Michigan vs. Florida State

Sugar Bowl (January 1): Georgia vs. Oklahoma

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Washington vs. Ohio State

Orange Bowl (December 30): Penn State vs. North Carolina

Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Texas

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Tulane

Oklahoma owns an inside track to the College Football Playoff thanks to its large jump in the AP Top 25.

One of Michigan and Ohio State has to lose in their head-to-head meeting. The assumption is one Big Ten program will get into the playoff between the Wolverines, Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Sooners only have one Top 25 opponent left on their Big 12 regular-season schedule. That comes against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 28. They also have a dangerous road trip on November 4 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Brent Venables' team will be favored in every remaining game, and its toughest test may come in the Big 12 Championship Game in a potential rematch with Texas.

The list of contenders beneath the top five will have more clarity after Week 7. Washington hosts Oregon and USC visits a a two-loss Notre Dame team.

Notre Dame is now in the role of playoff spoiler, and some people may pick the Irish to win after the Trojans struggled to beat the Arizona Wildcats in three overtimes in Week 6.

The North Carolina Tar Heels can continue to position themselves for a New Years' Six bowl, as they host the Miami Hurricanes in Week 7.