Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 7 AP Poll
The Oklahoma Sooners shook up the race to the College Football Playoff with their win over the Texas Longhorns.
Oklahoma took over Texas' spot atop the Big 12, and in the process, it became the conference's favorite to make the four-team playoff.
The Sooners skyrocketed to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday right behind four expected playoff contenders in the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida State Seminoles.
The playoff contenders beneath Oklahoma in the rankings will sort themselves out in Week 7, as the USC Trojans visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies.
The Oregon-Washington loser will join Texas, the Alabama Crimson Tide and a few others one-loss team hoping for chaos at the top. USC could join that list if it loses to Notre Dame.
Week 7 AP Top 25
1. Georgia (6-0)
2. Michigan (6-0)
3. Ohio State (5-0)
4. Florida State (5-0)
5. Oklahoma (6-0)
6. Penn State (5-0)
7. Washington (5-0)
8. Oregon (5-0)
9. Texas (5-1)
10. USC (6-0)
11. Alabama (5-1)
12. North Carolina (5-0)
13. Ole Miss (5-1)
14. Louisville (6-0)
15. Oregon State (5-1)
16. Utah (4-1)
17. Duke (4-1)
18. UCLA (4-1)
T19. Washington (4-1)
T19. Tennessee (4-1)
21. Notre Dame (5-2)
22. LSU (4-2)
23. Kansas (5-1)
24. Kentucky (5-1)
25. Miami (4-1)
Bowl Projections
College Football Playoff
Rose Bowl (January 1): Michigan vs. Florida State
Sugar Bowl (January 1): Georgia vs. Oklahoma
New Years' Six
Cotton Bowl (December 29): Washington vs. Ohio State
Orange Bowl (December 30): Penn State vs. North Carolina
Peach Bowl (December 30): Alabama vs. Texas
Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Oregon vs. Tulane
Oklahoma owns an inside track to the College Football Playoff thanks to its large jump in the AP Top 25.
One of Michigan and Ohio State has to lose in their head-to-head meeting. The assumption is one Big Ten program will get into the playoff between the Wolverines, Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Sooners only have one Top 25 opponent left on their Big 12 regular-season schedule. That comes against the Kansas Jayhawks on October 28. They also have a dangerous road trip on November 4 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Brent Venables' team will be favored in every remaining game, and its toughest test may come in the Big 12 Championship Game in a potential rematch with Texas.
The list of contenders beneath the top five will have more clarity after Week 7. Washington hosts Oregon and USC visits a a two-loss Notre Dame team.
Notre Dame is now in the role of playoff spoiler, and some people may pick the Irish to win after the Trojans struggled to beat the Arizona Wildcats in three overtimes in Week 6.
The North Carolina Tar Heels can continue to position themselves for a New Years' Six bowl, as they host the Miami Hurricanes in Week 7.
If anything, Week 7 will allow us to have a better idea of which 10-12 teams belong in the playoff and NY6 bowls.