Lincoln Riley: 'A Lot of Teams Don't Win 3OT vs. Arizona Like Caleb Williams, USC Did

Lincoln Riley: 'A Lot of Teams Don't Win 3OT vs. Arizona Like Caleb Williams, USC DidOctober 8, 2023
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
USC head coach Lincoln Riley tried to put a positive spin on his team needing three overtimes to put Arizona away in a 43-41 win Saturday at home.
"A lot of teams don't win this game going down 0-17," he told reporters.
"When you go down 17-0, you get tested internally," Riley added. "Your culture gets tested quick. Defense is what got us going."
