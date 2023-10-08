Deion Sanders Says Colorado 'Played Like Hot Garbage' in Win vs. ASU: 'Sick of it'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Anyone that thought that Deion Sanders would be happy to escape Arizona State with a 27-24 on Saturday night would be greatly mistaken.

The NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach was completely unsatisfied with the way that his squad performed against the Sun Devils, requiring a field goal with 12 seconds remaining to come away with the win and avoid a three-game skid.

Sanders made sure to let the media know he wasn't at all pleased postgame.

"Wonderful win, played like hot garbage," he said.

Despite having one of the most talented offenses in the nation at its skill positions, the Buffaloes struggled to move the ball for long periods of the night against an Arizona State team that has just one win this season.

But thanks to the clutch play of quarterback Shedeur Sanders once again—along with the help of kicker Alejandro Matas—Colorado managed to sneak out with a win.

"It's like we're waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does," Sanders said of Shedeur, his son. "That's what he does every week."

It was the program's first win in conference play this season and ended an eight-game PAC-12 losing streak.

Despite all of that, this still looks like a very different team than the one that came out with so much swagger and explosiveness the first three weeks of the campaign. Colorado only had 295 yards of total offense Saturday.

Of course, there's been a jump in competition level and two-way star Travis Hunter has been out the last several weeks with a lacerated liver, but the bigger issue is the Buffaloes' trench play.

For the third-consecutive week, Shedeur was under siege, getting sacked five times and having to scramble countless others. And the running game only managed to gain 56 yards.