Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Lambasted by Fans for Struggles in Upset Loss vs. Louisville

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Notre Dame's season has come to a screeching halt.

After looking like world beaters over the first few weeks of the year against inferior competition, the Irish have come back down to earth in a big, big way, losing two of their last three games. Both of those losses have come against Top 25 opponents, including Saturday's 33-20 defeat to Louisville.

It was a game that may have had some Notre Dame fans worried after their team barely hung on against Duke last week. And all their fears were realized as the Cardinals exploded in the second half after going into the locker room all tied up.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, who has had his difficulties against Louisville in the past dating back to his time with Wake Forest, struggled mightily once again.

The once Heisman hopeful ended the game with 254 yards to go along with two touchdowns and three critical interceptions after entering Saturday's game not having thrown one all season.

Hartman had bookend interceptions, with one on Notre Dame's opening drive and another on its final one.

He also fumbled the ball twice.

Each of Hartman's turnovers ultimately led to Louisville putting points on the board.

So, what was once a promising campaign for the Irish has now seen them essentially eliminated from CFP contention.

And fans were ready to rip them apart online.

Things aren't gonna get any easier for Notre Dame as it has yet another Top 25 opponent next week in rival USC and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams.