    Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Lambasted by Fans for Struggles in Upset Loss vs. Louisville

    Francisco RosaOctober 8, 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 07: Sam Hartman #10 of Notre Dame against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Notre Dame's season has come to a screeching halt.

    After looking like world beaters over the first few weeks of the year against inferior competition, the Irish have come back down to earth in a big, big way, losing two of their last three games. Both of those losses have come against Top 25 opponents, including Saturday's 33-20 defeat to Louisville.

    It was a game that may have had some Notre Dame fans worried after their team barely hung on against Duke last week. And all their fears were realized as the Cardinals exploded in the second half after going into the locker room all tied up.

    Quarterback Sam Hartman, who has had his difficulties against Louisville in the past dating back to his time with Wake Forest, struggled mightily once again.

    The once Heisman hopeful ended the game with 254 yards to go along with two touchdowns and three critical interceptions after entering Saturday's game not having thrown one all season.

    Hartman had bookend interceptions, with one on Notre Dame's opening drive and another on its final one.

    Sam Hartman, Notre Dame Lambasted by Fans for Struggles in Upset Loss vs. Louisville
    He also fumbled the ball twice.

    Each of Hartman's turnovers ultimately led to Louisville putting points on the board.

    So, what was once a promising campaign for the Irish has now seen them essentially eliminated from CFP contention.

    And fans were ready to rip them apart online.

    ESPN @espn

    NO. 25 LOUISVILLE TAKES DOWN NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 😳 <a href="https://t.co/3qWohvqGvF">pic.twitter.com/3qWohvqGvF</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    The longest streak to start a season in Notre Dame history comes to an end. <a href="https://t.co/ssKGHxCe4M">pic.twitter.com/ssKGHxCe4M</a>

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Notre Dame offense is way way way too stagnant and static pre snap. <br><br>Very little help to players go win/get open

    John Middlekauff @JohnMiddlekauff

    Sam Hartman draft hype train took a nose dive when the Irish started to play real competition

    Spencer Sharpe @Spencer_Sharpe7

    But let's not kid ourselves. Sam Hartman is overrated as hell, can't make a decision and another in a long line of mediocre ND quarterbacks. <br><br>Wake Forest stats 🥴🤓

    Louisville Tuanny @LouisvilleTuan1

    What Louisville's defense thinks about Sam Hartman <a href="https://t.co/qVybUHSnM8">pic.twitter.com/qVybUHSnM8</a>

    𝙉𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙤 (Will Anderson Enthusiast) @_T3RM1NATOR

    Sam Hartman when it matters <a href="https://t.co/Joa7wIkUZL">pic.twitter.com/Joa7wIkUZL</a>

    Craig Meyer @ByCraigMeyer

    Sam Hartman whenever he plays Louisville <a href="https://t.co/k9xO6oRkrQ">pic.twitter.com/k9xO6oRkrQ</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    Sam Hartman brought two top ten teams into Louisville and got cooked both times <a href="https://t.co/whQBXu85Ks">pic.twitter.com/whQBXu85Ks</a>

    J5 Sports @J5_Sports1

    I know our receivers suck but Sam Hartman is NOT him.<br><br>Has played horribly vs 3 out of the 4 power 5 teams we've played.<br><br>Bring on CJ Carr and Deuce Knight 🔥

    The Laws Knower @KlayItCool

    The biggest lie ever sold to the American people was that Sam Hartman was good and was what ND needed

    Kevin Higgins @Kevin_Higgins_

    Notre Dame eliminated from CFP contention <a href="https://t.co/2lLAEwsrhu">pic.twitter.com/2lLAEwsrhu</a>

    Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana

    Notre Dame's offensive staff has to have a come to Jesus moment this week. As in come to Touchdown Jesus, go to the sports section, and crack open a book on how to call the Good Plays.

    manbow yarn @itsryanbowman

    we don't have to watch notre dame stink up the playoffs again 😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/ExuXdYiIpS">pic.twitter.com/ExuXdYiIpS</a>

    Eric Faulkner @WX_Eric2018

    Notre Dame thinking it's their year because they finally have a QB, realizing they are going to be 5-3 after next week. <a href="https://t.co/fLmWRcCqQf">pic.twitter.com/fLmWRcCqQf</a>

    Depressed Steelers Fan @sadsteelersguy2

    Notre Dame rolling out the same overrated team every year <a href="https://t.co/EDJgKDt84f">pic.twitter.com/EDJgKDt84f</a>

    CFB Home @CFBHome

    How are you feeling Notre Dame fans? <a href="https://t.co/VRAPIWzx5J">pic.twitter.com/VRAPIWzx5J</a>

    Notre Dame Fighting Irish @Insidetheirish

    Most undisciplined Notre Dame team I've ever seen.<br><br>I'm tired of the "we just need to execute" excuses.<br><br>There are obviously way more issues. <a href="https://t.co/Xm78iJF362">pic.twitter.com/Xm78iJF362</a>

    Things aren't gonna get any easier for Notre Dame as it has yet another Top 25 opponent next week in rival USC and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams.

    Coach Marcus Freeman will have to find a solution quickly.