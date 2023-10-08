Deion Sanders, Colorado Praised by Fans for Gutsy Win vs. ASU Without Travis Hunter

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It wasn't the prettiest win of Deion Sanders' young tenure at Colorado.

Far from it, actually.

And yet, the Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2 PAC 12), still managed to survive with a 27-24 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night to end their two-game skid and earn their first division win under Sanders.

Much like the team's Week 3 win against Colorado State, Saturday's game came down to some late-game heroics and dramatics, particularly from kicker Alejandro Matas.

Matas, who transferred over from Jackson State, made two field goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with just 12 second left on the clock to take down the Sun Devils (1-5, 0-3).

It was the third consecutive game that the Buffaloes were without two-way star Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver against Colorado State and his absence was obvious for long periods of the matchup.

Colorado's offense struggled to move the ball early on in the game. Ultimately, Shedeur Sanders came up clutch and led several important drives down the stretch that helped his squad finish things off.

Shedeur completed 26 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also had another score on the ground.

Fans were once again praising Coach Prime and his team for their gritty performance and were happy to see the losing streak come to an end.