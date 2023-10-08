X

    Deion Sanders, Colorado Praised by Fans for Gutsy Win vs. ASU Without Travis Hunter

    Francisco RosaOctober 8, 2023

    TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 during first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    It wasn't the prettiest win of Deion Sanders' young tenure at Colorado.

    Far from it, actually.

    And yet, the Buffaloes (4-2, 1-2 PAC 12), still managed to survive with a 27-24 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night to end their two-game skid and earn their first division win under Sanders.

    Much like the team's Week 3 win against Colorado State, Saturday's game came down to some late-game heroics and dramatics, particularly from kicker Alejandro Matas.

    Matas, who transferred over from Jackson State, made two field goals in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with just 12 second left on the clock to take down the Sun Devils (1-5, 0-3).

    It was the third consecutive game that the Buffaloes were without two-way star Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver against Colorado State and his absence was obvious for long periods of the matchup.

    Colorado's offense struggled to move the ball early on in the game. Ultimately, Shedeur Sanders came up clutch and led several important drives down the stretch that helped his squad finish things off.

    Shedeur completed 26 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also had another score on the ground.

    Fans were once again praising Coach Prime and his team for their gritty performance and were happy to see the losing streak come to an end.

    Overtime @overtime

    COLORADO TAKES THE LEAD. <br><br>12 SECONDS LEFT. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/j63krPuO7Y">pic.twitter.com/j63krPuO7Y</a>

    The Athletic @TheAthletic

    Colorado takes the lead for the first time vs. Arizona State.<br><br>Shedeur Sanders finds Javon Antonio for the TD.<br><br>The Buffaloes lead 21-17 in the fourth quarter after being held scoreless in the third.<br><br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/OG6a0R9jfA">pic.twitter.com/OG6a0R9jfA</a>

    Joey Green @JoeySYM69

    Shoutout Deion Sanders and the job he's doing.

    Mikey_Sheesh @SheeShDaDj

    I rock with how Deion Sanders believes in Alejandro Mata! That HBCU kicker doing alright ain't he 👏🏾🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUbuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUbuffs</a>

    🟦  Let it Ride 🟧 @kathrynresists

    Go CU Buffs! What a story this team is with <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a>!!!

    Srdukehigh_vi✈️ @Srdukehigh_vi

    <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> Phenomenal, audible and execution by Shedeur Sanders.

    Michael Felder @InTheBleachers

    Shedeur yelling "turn it up not back, i got you"

    Longfellow Grinch @Grinch21188235

    Shedeur Sanders is so dope

    Tyler King @King_TylerB

    What a play by Shedeur Sanders to keep the drive alive. He steps up in the pocket and finds Javon Antonio for 12 yards and a massive first down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUBuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUBuffs</a>

    The Notorious R.I.C. @LetterEighteen

    I don't see anybody talking about Colorado coming back and taking the lead. Lol I hope folks ain't give up on them Sanders dudes.

    Jimmie Searfoss @JimmieSearfoss

    Colorado Buffaloes: 4th quarter team

    Jonathan 🔥 @JonathanNFL_

    Shedeur Sanders has looked really good again btw

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Colorado nails a 43-yard FG with 12 seconds left to go up 27-24.

    EJ @hx_ej8

    I like this Colorado team 😂

    Barstool Colorado @CUBarstool

    A WIN IS A WIN <br><br>BUFFS MOVE TO 4-2 <a href="https://t.co/YeFySK04Bs">pic.twitter.com/YeFySK04Bs</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Deion Sanders and Colorado after ending the losing streak <a href="https://t.co/yDooxWLk2P">pic.twitter.com/yDooxWLk2P</a>

    Gerald @geraldmoore_jr

    When your coach tell you to celebrate you know the squad gonna be different. Gotta love <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a>

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Colorado wins 27-24 to move to 4-2 on the year. First Pac-12 win for Coach Prime.

    Next up for the Buffaloes is another matchup against a one-win team in the Stanford Cardinal. It's a game in which they should, once again, be the favorite.