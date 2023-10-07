Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton Inspire Brady-Moss Memes as Alabama Beats Texas A&M

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide improved to 5-1 on the season with a 26-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, and fans have two guys to thank for that—Jalen Milroe and Jermaine Burton.

Milroe completed 21 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in the win. Burton, who has formed a strong connection with Milroe, caught nine passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Milroe struggled to open the 2023 campaign, but he has really come into his own over the last few weeks.

After entering halftime down 17-10 to the Aggies, Milroe, Burton and the Crimson Tide offense turned it on in the second half.

Milroe and Burton's connection was so strong on Saturday that the duo drew comparisons to Tom Brady and Randy Moss, among other iconic connections across the sports world:

If Milroe and Burton continue to have this strong of a connection throughout the remainder of the season, they could be a real threat in the College Football Playoff.