    Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton Inspire Brady-Moss Memes as Alabama Beats Texas A&M

    Erin WalshOctober 7, 2023

    STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 30: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide improved to 5-1 on the season with a 26-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, and fans have two guys to thank for that—Jalen Milroe and Jermaine Burton.

    Milroe completed 21 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in the win. Burton, who has formed a strong connection with Milroe, caught nine passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

    CBS Sports College Football 🏈 @CBSSportsCFB

    3rd and 14? <br><br>Not a problem for Jalen Milroe and Jermaine Burton on this one. <a href="https://t.co/vBBPAR0thx">pic.twitter.com/vBBPAR0thx</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    LET THEM EAT!! 🍽️<br>Milroe ➡️ Burton<br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/D3IKJl7cNr">pic.twitter.com/D3IKJl7cNr</a>

    Milroe struggled to open the 2023 campaign, but he has really come into his own over the last few weeks.

    After entering halftime down 17-10 to the Aggies, Milroe, Burton and the Crimson Tide offense turned it on in the second half.

    Milroe and Burton's connection was so strong on Saturday that the duo drew comparisons to Tom Brady and Randy Moss, among other iconic connections across the sports world:

    Aaron Torres @Aaron_Torres

    Jalen Milroe and Jermaine Burton today <a href="https://t.co/41RfbacHNr">pic.twitter.com/41RfbacHNr</a>

    Woah. @Woah_Duke7

    Texas A&amp;M defense making Milroe and Burton look like Montana and Rice 😂 what a joke

    Riley @Ri_S_OB

    Gonna tell my grandkids this was 3rd quarter Milroe and Burton <a href="https://t.co/detAj6XYDb">pic.twitter.com/detAj6XYDb</a>

    hostile general @rckdrchrdsn

    jalen milroe/jermaine burton is a combination I never knew I'd love so much.

    Clay Bunkins @Bunkins69

    Milroe and Burton today <a href="https://t.co/QygNL7mxBX">pic.twitter.com/QygNL7mxBX</a>

    Jaylen👳🏿‍♂️ @lostunicorn14

    Jalen Milroe to Jermaine Burton looking like Hurts to Ridley

    ♠️ @TevLetEmKnow

    Milroe and Burton: <a href="https://t.co/ISQjY7fYlj">pic.twitter.com/ISQjY7fYlj</a>

    If Milroe and Burton continue to have this strong of a connection throughout the remainder of the season, they could be a real threat in the College Football Playoff.

    The Crimson Tide will look to continue rolling next weekend against Arkansas.