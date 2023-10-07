College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 6

4 of 6

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

All jokes aside, Texas has legitimately looked dangerous this season. Short of a shaky performance opposite Wyoming, the Longhorns excelled in an upset of Alabama and rolled over Baylor and Kansas.

Regardless of Saturday's result, it wouldn't be wise to count out Texas as a leading Big 12 contender.

However, the Horns are no longer the favorite.

Oklahoma celebrated a 34-30 win thanks to Dillon Gabriel's last-minute touchdown pass to Nic Anderson. Worst of all for Texas, it had taken a 30-27 edge a mere 62 seconds earlier on Bert Auburn's 47-yard field goal. Dreams of an epic victory were right in front of them.

Texas racked up 527 offensive yards, but three turnovers and a miserable attempt at a clutch defensive stand—OU cruised 75 yards in five snaps on the decisive drive—ruined the Longhorns' undefeated season.