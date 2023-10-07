College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 6

College Football 2023: Winners and Losers from Week 6October 7, 2023
Friends, I regret to inform you that Texas is not back.
The third-ranked Longhorns endured a heartbreaking defeat to a familiar foe, losing to rival Oklahoma in devastating fashion. That dramatic finish at the Cotton Bowl is easily the headliner of the Week 6 schedule.
As always, though, there was plenty more to come on another busy Saturday of college football.
Top 15 teams Alabama and Washington State went on the road against conference foes, but only one survived. Then, the evening state includes a pair of Top 25 clashes in Kentucky at Georgia and Notre Dame at Louisville.
Winner: Friday Underdogs
As the weekend began, we welcomed a new wave of upsets.
First up, Oklahoma State entered its clash against Kansas State with low expectations since the Pokes had already fallen to South Alabama and Iowa State. The Cowboys, meanwhile, closed as a 12-point favorite for their trip to Stillwater.
However, the OSU defense turned three takeaways into 10 points and forced a couple key turnovers on downs in a 29-21 win.
Nebraska soon followed suit, riding a hot start to a 20-7 victory at Illinois. After the Huskers recovered an unintentional onside kick, Heinrich Haarberg's 25-yard touchdown run built a 10-point first-half lead, and a strong defensive effort carried the three-point dogs the rest of the way.
Both teams improved to a much-needed three-win record that keeps Oklahoma State and Nebraska as fringe bowl contenders.
Loser: Maryland's Upset Bid
For a moment, the Terps had a chance at pulling off a shocker. They headed into the locker room at a 10-10 tie against fourth-ranked Ohio State and opened the second half with a touchdown.
But it all went downhill from there.
Ohio State quickly evened the score at 17, then Lathan Ransom snagged an interception that set up a field goal before the Buckeyes forced a punt, converted a 2nd-and-33 and scored another touchdown. Suddenly, OSU had a 10-point advantage and ultimately won 37-17.
So close, yet so far. Maryland gained only 31 yards on its final five possessions of the conference game.
As long as the Terps beat Illinois and Northwestern, they can carry a still-impressive 7-1 record into November. But they'll be searching for this signature upset against Penn State or Michigan instead.
Winner: LSU's Latest Epic Game
Need a break, LSU fans?
For the third straight week, the Bayou Bengals played a nerve-testing game. After surviving Arkansas and losing to Ole Miss, though, they continued their roller coaster with a 49-39 triumph at No. 21 Missouri.
The only reason the contest ended with a 10-point margin is because LSU's Major Burns snatched a pick-six in the final minute. Otherwise, the back-and-forth matchup featured a 12-point Missouri lead in the second quarter and five lead changes throughout the game.
Jayden Daniels continued his Heisman Trophy-caliber season with 259 passing yards, 130 rushing and four total touchdowns. (LSU's two losses complicate that chase, but he's been fantastic so far.)
No rest is coming for LSU supporters, though. Next weekend, the Tigers host SEC West adversary Auburn.
Loser: Sorry, Texas
All jokes aside, Texas has legitimately looked dangerous this season. Short of a shaky performance opposite Wyoming, the Longhorns excelled in an upset of Alabama and rolled over Baylor and Kansas.
Regardless of Saturday's result, it wouldn't be wise to count out Texas as a leading Big 12 contender.
However, the Horns are no longer the favorite.
Oklahoma celebrated a 34-30 win thanks to Dillon Gabriel's last-minute touchdown pass to Nic Anderson. Worst of all for Texas, it had taken a 30-27 edge a mere 62 seconds earlier on Bert Auburn's 47-yard field goal. Dreams of an epic victory were right in front of them.
Texas racked up 527 offensive yards, but three turnovers and a miserable attempt at a clutch defensive stand—OU cruised 75 yards in five snaps on the decisive drive—ruined the Longhorns' undefeated season.
Following an idle weekend, the Horns will try to get back on track during a trip to Houston. But they'll be chasing Oklahoma, which is now a perfect 6-0, for the rest of the regular season.
Winner: Alabama Avoids a Repeat
Two years ago, Alabama left College Station thinking about a last-second loss to Texas A&M. Given that the Crimson Tide already lost to Texas, they couldn't afford lightning to strike twice.
Disaster avoided.
Texas A&M put together a strong opening half as the defense completely shut down Bama's running game. Entering the locker room, the Aggies held a 17-10 advantage. They picked off Jalen Milroe on the opening possession of the third quarter, too.
That was the peak, though. Two plays later, Max Johnson threw an interception that led to the Tide's tying touchdown. Alabama forced a punt and scored again, taking a lead it would not relinquish in a 26-20 win.
Alabama is now 5-1 and, most importantly, holds a 3-0 mark in SEC play.
Despite an early loss to Texas and a not-so-convincing run into October, the Tide—armed with a head-to-head victory over Ole Miss—are the lone SEC West program still unbeaten in conference games.
Loser: Wazzu's Undefeated Year Ends
It was fun while it lasted.
Unfortunately for No. 13 Washington State, the dream season took a hit during the Cougars' trip to UCLA. They mustered only 216 yards in a disappointing 25-17 loss to the Bruins.
The wildest part—considering UCLA outgained Wazzu by 266 yards—is that the Cougs legitimately had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. In fact, they opened the closing frame with a 17-12 edge. An early interception led to a field goal, and Kapena Gushiken had an incredible pick-six in the final minutes before halftime.
But the offensive woes proved too much to overcome. UCLA running back Keegan Jones scored twice in the fourth quarter, and Wazzu's offense had an interception, three-and-out, three-and-out and turnover on downs over its last four possessions.
Washington State remains a Pac-12 contender, but the Cougs missed an opportunity to escape the second tier.