Report: Texas DB Ryan Watts Out for Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma with Injury

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas will be without defensive back Ryan Watts for the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Watts has been ruled out for Saturday's game with a lower-body injury suffered in the Longhorns' 40-14 win over Kansas.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters on Thursday that Watts would likely be a game-time decision. He didn't practice this week as a result of the injury.

Watts was injured in the first half of Texas' victory over the Jayhawks last week. He was ruled out for the second half, with ESPN's Molly McGrath saying on the television broadcast (h/t Griffin McVeigh of On3.com) he suffered a leg injury.

Earlier in the week, Sarkisian listed Watts as day-to-day.

A fourth-year senior, Watts began his college career at Ohio State in 2020. He appeared in 19 games over two seasons with the Buckeyes, including the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama as a freshman.

Watts entered the transfer portal in December 2021 and committed to the University of Texas. He started all 13 games last season, racking up 51 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one interception.

In five games so far this season, Watts is tied for fourth on the team with 17 total tackles. Malik Muhammad and Gavin Holmes will likely see more playing time with Watts being unable to go.