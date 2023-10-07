Megan Rapinoe's Final Match Helps OL Reign Set NWSL Attendance Record

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A NWSL-record crowd of 34,130 was on hand in Seattle to watch American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe play her final regular-season home game for OL Reign on Friday evening.

The two-time World Cup victor and one-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner received a thunderous and well-deserved tribute as her professional career nears its close following the NWSL season.

Rapinoe's professional career is not yet over, however, after her team's 0-0 draw Friday. She still has at least one more match to play with a road contest looming against the Chicago Red Stars on Oct. 15.

From there, it's not yet clear what OL Reign's fate will be.

The team currently occupies the sixth spot on the NWSL table, and that's good enough to sneak into the playoffs as the final seed.

However, OL Reign still needs to earn its way in. There are a few different ways the team can make the playoffs, but a win against Chicago would all but assuredly send them forward.

Rapinoe even has an outside shot at getting one more match in front of her fans if the team finishes third or fourth on the table, thereby earning a home game in the quarterfinals.

Gotham FC and Washington currently sit tied for third with 30 points, while the North Carolina Courage and OL Reign are next on the table with 29 points apiece. OL Reign cannot reach the top two, which would have meant a quarterfinal bye.

Gotham and North Carolina have two matches left, however, while Washington and OL Reign only have one apiece.