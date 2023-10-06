College Football Betting Odds Week 6: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

2 of 3

David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas should be favored in Saturday's rivalry clash.

The Longhorns have the look of a top-five team and they own one of the biggest wins in college football through one month of play.

Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy and Co. produced over 30 points in each of their five contests. They have shown no let-up since the road win over Alabama on September 9.

A consistent offense is needed to at least not allow Oklahoma to gain control of the matchup inside the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners will be more competitive this year against Texas because Dillon Gabriel looks much better in the pocket.

The left-handed transfer from UCF enters Saturday with 1,593 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the Sooners to a 50-point performance in Week 5 against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Gabriel will produce points, but there will be drives in which Texas' defense creates some separation.

Texas applied pressure to Jalen Milroe in the win over Alabama, and that put the Crimson Tide in a hole after Ewers made a few big plays.