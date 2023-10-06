College Football Picks Week 6: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

College Football Picks Week 6: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds ChangeOctober 6, 2023
Week 6 is the perfect time to buy back into the Colorado Buffaloes.
Deion Sanders' team went through a brutal two-game start to the Pac-12 in which it failed to match the quality of the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans.
Colorado can get back to winning ways in a more level matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.
Saturday could be a day for bettors to trust some of the highest-profile programs in the country as favorites on the point spread.
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are both just under three-touchdown favorites for their respective Big Ten clashes in which the gap in high-quality talent should be on display.
Colorado (-4) at Arizona State
Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Colorado resides in the perfect position to bounce back from two tough losses.
The Buffaloes are a slight favorite against an Arizona State team that sits at 1-4.
Shedeur Sanders leads a far more explosive Colorado offense into Mountain America Stadium. Colorado averages 440 total yards per game compared to ASU's 332.2.
Colorado carries a small bit of momentum into Saturday thanks to its second-half comeback at home against USC.
The come-from-behind attempt fell short, but it displayed the fight that Colorado's players have, and that 30 minutes of football could serve as a momentum boost for the rest of the Pac-12 campaign.
Colorado's primary goal now is to reach a bowl game. It needs one more victory to eclipse its projected win total of 3.5.
The Buffaloes have proven they are much better than the preseason projections suggested, and a controlling win over Arizona State is now expected because of the high standard they set for themselves in the first three weeks.
Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State (-20)
Saturday, Noon ET, Fox
Ohio State and the Maryland Terrapins reside in two different classes of unbeaten teams.
The Buckeyes lived up to expectations so far with their 4-0 record, which includes a road win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Maryland took advantage of a soft opening stretch of the regular season to reach 5-0 and sit in terrific shape to qualify for a decent bowl game.
The Terps come into Ohio Stadium with an 0-8 record against the Buckeyes. Some of those results have not looked good in Maryland's favor.
Ohio State owns wins of 62-14, 73-14 and 66-17 in three of the last five meetings with Maryland. The Terps scored 30 points last season at home against the Buckeyes.
All of those three blowout score lines took place in Columbus, Ohio, and there is reason to believe that Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. will lead the Buckeyes to another big win on home soil.
The Buckeyes won their first two home games by a combined score of 95-17. Maryland could be in for another blowout loss in Ohio against an Ohio State defense that allows just 255.5 total yards per game.
No. 2 Michigan (-18) at Minnesota
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Michigan has an even wider mismatch in its favor against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Wolverines are two games better than the Gophers in the standings and have been the far more consistent team through five weeks.
Jim Harbaugh's team won all of its games by 20 or more points, while Minnesota holds a 1-2 record against power-five opposition.
Minnesota beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers to start the season, but that does not appear to be much of an achievement given the Huskers' results since then. The Gophers lost a three-touchdown lead in a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats and were blown out by the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The 18-point loss to UNC is one that stands out the most when figuring out how PJ Fleck's side will deal with Michigan.
Minnesota's offense could not match scores with Drake Maye, and its defense struggled to avoid big plays.
Michigan's defense averages a concession of 245.8 total yards per game and held each of its five opponents to single-digit point totals.
Minnesota could have a ton of trouble moving the ball against Michigan, just like it did in stretches against UNC, and an upset could be off the cards by halftime.
