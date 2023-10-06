College Football Picks Week 6: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

2 of 3

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, Noon ET, Fox

Ohio State and the Maryland Terrapins reside in two different classes of unbeaten teams.

The Buckeyes lived up to expectations so far with their 4-0 record, which includes a road win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Maryland took advantage of a soft opening stretch of the regular season to reach 5-0 and sit in terrific shape to qualify for a decent bowl game.

The Terps come into Ohio Stadium with an 0-8 record against the Buckeyes. Some of those results have not looked good in Maryland's favor.

Ohio State owns wins of 62-14, 73-14 and 66-17 in three of the last five meetings with Maryland. The Terps scored 30 points last season at home against the Buckeyes.

All of those three blowout score lines took place in Columbus, Ohio, and there is reason to believe that Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. will lead the Buckeyes to another big win on home soil.