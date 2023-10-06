ESPN College Gameday 2023: Location, TV Schedule and Week 6 Predictions

2 of 2

David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Can Oklahoma pressure quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday's Red River Rivalry game?

The answer to that question may prove to be the difference in the Sooners winning or suffering another crushing defeat.

Ewers has not been consistently rushed all season but when he has been, there have been flashes of a player not quite comfortable under pressure. If the Oklahoma defensive line, which has seen major improvements from a year ago, can get in Ewers' face and disrupt him, it can help force turnovers that will even things up in the Sooners' favor.

Otherwise, the talented QB will have the opportunity to pick Oklahoma apart.

Already at 10 touchdowns to just a single interception, Ewers has been playing the best football of his collegiate career. Coming off a defining victory over Alabama, in which he threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, he would like to continue leaving his mark in these high-profile games and few are more important, or personally significant to the University of Texas and its fans, than the rivalry game against Oklahoma.

For the Sooners, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been playing his own brand of efficient football that has seen him put up 15 touchdowns to 2 interceptions and the highest quarterback rating of his young career at 189.4.

The visiting team has the explosive offense to outscore the Longhorns but will find resistance in the form of a secondary that includes four senior starters, all with experience in and around the magnitude of this particular match-up.

A much closer game than a season ago, Saturday's match-up should see plenty of scoring on each side but the experience of the Longhorns, who are as close to a National Championship as they have been since Vince Young and Co. upset USC in 2006, should be the difference.

Look for big days from both quarterbacks but in the end, Ewers avoids pressure and mistakes and outduels Gabriel for his second, consecutive victory in the annual showdown.