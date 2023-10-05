James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers Eye Clippers' Terance Mann, Multiple 1st-Round Picks

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The last superstar trade domino yet to fall, James Harden remains adamant about wanting to be sent to the West Coast and the Los Angeles Clippers.

But it appears the Philadelphia 76ers and the Clippers are still far apart on negotiations with the latter putting forward a rather underwhelming package thus far, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

However, the 76ers are interested in Los Angeles' young defensive stud Terance Mann if he can be included with some draft capital.

"Sources tell me the Clippers have been offering one unprotected first-round pick and a pick swap for (James) Harden," Charania said on the latest episode of The Rally on Thursday. "… The Sixers have been valuing Terance Mann as well as multiple first-round draft picks."

