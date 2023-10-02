James Harden Trade Rumors: 76ers, Clippers Spoke, 'No Traction with' LA or 'Any Team'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden won't be appearing at Philadelphia 76ers media day Monday, but that does not mean a trade is imminent.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported there is "no traction" between the Sixers and any rival teams regarding a Harden trade. The Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, reportedly spoke to the Clippers "recently" to reignite trade talks but have not gotten close to finding common ground.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey addressed the situation in his meeting with reporters, saying the team is still attempting to make a trade.

"He continues to seek a trade, and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and for all parties," Morey told reporters.

Harden requested a trade in June after accepting his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Much of Harden's frustration came due to a lack of urgency from the Sixers in offering him a long-term contract.

The 2018 NBA MVP took a $14 million pay cut to return to Philadelphia last summer, likely doing so under the assumption the team would make him whole in 2023. Harden's pay cut allowed the Sixers to duck under the luxury tax and sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House, two players he had strong relationships with in Houston.

After Harden's performance continued to duck below All-NBA levels and he again fell apart in the playoffs, Morey showed seemingly little interest in inking him to a max contract extension. With no available alternatives in free agency, Harden's best course of action was to take his player option and attempt to force a trade.

The Clippers have been the only consistent suitor mentioned in Harden talks, but they do not have much in the way of desirable assets. They could cobble together a group of middling veteran role players with bloated contracts and add in a future first-round pick or two, but those types of offers have little value to a Sixers team attempting to compete for a title.