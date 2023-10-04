Twins' Max Kepler Assessed 1st Pitch Clock Violation in MLB Playoffs

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

There's a first for everything, but Max Kepler probably didn't want to be the first player in Major League Baseball history to accomplish this.

During Wednesday's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series, Kepler was assessed the first-ever pitch-clock violation in postseason history.

After being given a strike on a pitch-clock violation, Kepler struck out.

Kepler has been one of Minnesota's best players this year. In 130 regular-season games, he slashed .260/.332/.484 with 24 home runs, 66 RBI and one stolen base.