Klay Thompson Thinks It's 'Possible' He Signs Warriors Contract Extension amid Rumors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Klay Thompson said it's "possible" he and the Golden State Warriors reach a long-term contract extension in the near future but does not seem to be sweating his impending free agency.

"I think it's possible (I sign an extension soon) and, if not, life is still great," Thompson told reporters Monday at media day. "Like, I'm still playing basketball, in my 13th year in the NBA, so I have no complaints. Whatever the future has in store, like, I've done so many great things in this uniform, and I know there are many more memories to create."Whatever happens, life is great. I can't complain. I've had an incredible run here, and I look forward to making more great memories with the guys."

Thompson is due to make $43.2 million in 2023, the final season in a five-year, $189.9 million deal he originally signed in 2019.

The Warriors inked Thompson to that deal knowing he would miss the entire 2019-20 campaign due to a torn ACL. What they did not know is that Thompson would tear his Achilles the following offseason and wind up sitting out the first 30 months of that new contract.

Since Thompson's return, he's been an understandably diminished player on the defensive end while largely returning to form on the offensive end. He averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season while shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.

While Thompson clearly remains one of the best shooters in the world, he's no longer a plus on the defensive side and has never been a great off-the-dribble creator for himself or others. It would be fair to argue Thompson has greater name recognition value than on-court value at this point—especially in an era of NBA basketball where 58 players averaged 20 points per game last season and 36 qualifying players shot 40 percent from three.

The Warriors certainly want to retain Thompson, and there is value in ensuring he, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green retire in Golden State. Jordan Poole's offseason exit proved the front office plans to stay loyal to the three players who transformed the franchise rather than turn things over to new blood.