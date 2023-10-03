College Football Week 6 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

2 of 3

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, CW Network

The Marshall Thundering Herd could be the most dangerous Group of Five underdog facing a power-conference team in Week 6.

Marshall comes into its matchup against the NC State Wolfpack with a 4-0 record and an offense that averages 412.3 total yards per game.

Cam Fancher and Co. already have one ACC scalp on their resume over the Virginia Tech Hokies. NC State is a step up in competition from Virginia Tech, but the Herd should be able to compete.

NC State has had some offensive problems with Brennan Armstrong under center. The Virginia transfer has more interceptions than touchdown passes. He was picked on multiple occasions in two of the Wolfpack's three home games.

Marshall needs to force one or two picks off Armstrong and convert those turnovers into touchdowns.

The Herd can do that behind running back Rasheen Ali, who has nine rushing scores. Ali has four straight multi-score games and his season high in rushing yards came against Virginia Tech.