College Football Week 6 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

College Football Week 6 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the SpreadOctober 3, 2023
The Michigan Wolverines are quietly going about their business to start the 2023 college football season.
Jim Harbaugh's side enters Week 6 with a 5-0 record and an impeccable defensive resume.
Michigan held each of its five opponents to a single-digit point total. That streak can continue on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night.
Minnesota experienced an up-and-down start to the season, and Michigan's defense could be too much for it to deal with at home.
The Iowa Hawkeyes should be rooting for Michigan to win big so that Minnesota drops to two conference losses in the Big Ten West.
Iowa is not in the best shape right now, but it knows how to grind out wins in low-scoring games and that could be the difference-making attribute against the Purdue Boilermakers.
No. 2 Michigan (-19.5) at Minnesota
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Michigan has not played a close game yet.
The Wolverines offense produced at least 30 points in every contest and its defense held every opponent to three, six or seven points.
Michigan proved its style of play in 2023 can translate to the road, as it demolished the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside Memorial Stadium last week.
Michigan held a 28-0 advantage at halftime and did not allow the Huskers to score until garbage time.
A similar script could play out against a Minnesota team whose most notable achievement in 2023 is blowing a three-touchdown lead against the Northwestern Wildcats.
P.J. Fleck's team was not competitive in its lone matchup with a Top 25 side. It fell 31-13 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 3.
The Gophers give up 116 more total yards per game than Michigan and their offense will have trouble keeping up with J.J. McCarthy and Co.
Minnesota only averages 149 passing yards per game. Its rushing attack should be slowed the Wolverines defense that allows 85.2 rushing yards per game, so there is not much hope it can test the second-ranked team in the country through the air to keep the game within three touchdowns.
Purdue at Iowa (-2.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
Iowa is going to win games the only way Iowa knows how for the rest of the season.
Starting quarterback Cade McNamara is likely out for the season with a leg injury, per 247 Sports' David Eickholt.
Iowa trudged its way to a 10-point win over the Michigan State Spartans last week behind some tremendous plays on defense and special teams.
The Hawkeyes need backup signal-caller Deacon Hill to not make any mistakes against Purdue to win a close game.
Hill should feel more comfortable in the pocket after taking a full week of first-team snaps in practice. He went 11-for-27 for 114 yards and one touchdown and threw a pick in reserve duty against Michigan State.
Purdue holds the quarterback advantage with Hudson Card, but he only managed to throw five touchdown passes in five games.
Card's lack of scoring throws is one of the few inconsistencies that should concern anyone wagering on Purdue.
The Boilermakers are 2-3 and gave up over 30 points in each of their defeats. Iowa probably will not post a 30-point total, but it can pull away if its defense makes Card uncomfortable for four quarters.
No. 11 Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to have righted things after their Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns.
Nick Saban's team needs a win over the Texas A&M Aggies to be the clear favorite to win the SEC West.
Alabama already has a win over the Ole Miss Rebels, who then turned around and beat the LSU Tigers in Week 6. Bama and A&M are the only two teams with flawless conference marks in the SEC West.
Alabama's defense will be its key to victory inside Kyle Field. The Crimson Tide have not allowed an opponent to score over 20 points since the loss to Texas.
Jalen Milroe started to figure things out at quarterback. He could be most dangerous with his legs against A&M.
Milroe run the ball at least 10 times in his last three starts and he has two games with multiple rushing touchdowns.
Milroe can spread out the A&M defense and extend drives that could produce touchdowns instead of field goals.
Alabama's defense could smother A&M quarterback Max Johnson, and if that unit continues to play well, the Tide will have one foot into the SEC Championship Game.
