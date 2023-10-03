College Football Week 6 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

1 of 3

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Michigan has not played a close game yet.

The Wolverines offense produced at least 30 points in every contest and its defense held every opponent to three, six or seven points.

Michigan proved its style of play in 2023 can translate to the road, as it demolished the Nebraska Cornhuskers inside Memorial Stadium last week.

Michigan held a 28-0 advantage at halftime and did not allow the Huskers to score until garbage time.

A similar script could play out against a Minnesota team whose most notable achievement in 2023 is blowing a three-touchdown lead against the Northwestern Wildcats.

P.J. Fleck's team was not competitive in its lone matchup with a Top 25 side. It fell 31-13 to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Week 3.

The Gophers give up 116 more total yards per game than Michigan and their offense will have trouble keeping up with J.J. McCarthy and Co.