Fantasy Basketball 2023: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

Fantasy Basketball 2023: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock DraftOctober 3, 2023
NBA training camp is upon us.
Fantasy basketball managers better get rolling on their predraft preparations, too.
Opening night will be here sooner than you think (Oct. 24), so it's time to start thinking about which players you want to target and when. To help with that process, we'll provide our top-30 player rankings (for head-to-head category leagues), run through a mock first round and finally spotlight a few players whose fantasy stocks went up or down this offseason.
Top 30 Ranking
1. Nikola Jokić, C, DEN
2. Luka Dončić, PG, DAL
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, MIL
4. Joel Embiid, C, PHI
5. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, BOS
6. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, IND
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, OKC
8. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, MIN
9. Trae Young, PG, ATL
10. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, SAC
11. LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, CHA
12. Damian Lillard, PG, MIL
13. Devin Booker, SG/SF, PHO
14. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW
15. Anthony Davis, PF/C, LAL
16. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, CLE
17. De'Aaron Fox, PG, SAC
18. Bam Adebayo, C, MIA
19. LeBron James, SF/PF, LAL
20. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, PHO
21. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, BKN
22. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, ATL
23. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, TOR
24. Julius Randle, PF, NYK
25. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, DAL
26. Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, BOS
27. Paul George, SG/SF/PF, LAC
28. Jalen Brunson, PG, NYK
29. Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, DET
30. Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, ORL
Mock First Round
1. Nikola Jokić, C, Denver Nuggets
2. Luka Dončić, PG, Dallas Mavericks
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder
4. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks
6. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, Sacramento Kings
7. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics
8. Devin Booker, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns
9. Damian Lillard, PG, Milwaukee Bucks
10. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW
11. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers
12. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Indiana Pacers
Offseason Stock Watch
Stock Up
Tyus Jones, PG, Washington Wizards
Formerly known as the NBA's best backup point guard, Jones' offseason trade to Washington should allow him to become a full-time starter for the first time in his career. His stat sheet should soar, while still featuring his trademark canyon between his assists and turnovers.
He made 22 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and in those contests he averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field. He won't have as much help with the Wizards, which could hurt his efficiency but should also prop up his volume categories.
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets
While Johnson's midseason move to Brooklyn didn't see him surge the way Mikal Bridges did, Johnson did see a modest increase in nearly every category. After averaging 25.2 minutes for the Phoenix Suns, he logged 30.8 per night in Brooklyn and used them to tally 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers.
The Nets haven't identified a No. 2 option to help lighten Bridges' load, but Johnson could be a sneaky-good candidate. Brooklyn didn't trade for an established star this summer but did cement its commitment to Johnson by way of a new four-year, $108 million deal.
Stock Down
Kristaps Porziņģis, PF/C, Boston Celtics
While Porziņģis is fresh off his most productive season in years, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat. There is obviously no guarantee he'll be as healthy—he cleared the 60-game mark for the first time since 2016-17—and even if he is, he probably won't be as involved in the offense.
In Washington, he tied for the team lead in points (23.2) and ranked third in field-goal attempts (15.7), In Boston, he might slide all the way down to fourth on the offensive pecking order behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and fellow newcomer Jrue Holiday.
Chris Paul, PG, Golden State Warriors
Paul's fantasy impact has been declining in recent years, but this season could see his biggest slide to date. While the Suns had lessened his scoring load, he still started every game he played (59), averaged 32 minutes and served as the primary playmaker (8.9).
Now that he's in Golden State, though, there is already talk of a possible bench role, and he could wind up as the No. 3 playmaker behind Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. Tack on the fact that Paul, who turned 38 in May, has encountered his share of injuries in recent seasons, and there are a lot of red flags flying around his fantasy outlook.