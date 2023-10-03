NBA

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 3, 2023

      MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks pose for portraits during media day on October 02, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
      Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

      NBA training camp is upon us.

      Fantasy basketball managers better get rolling on their predraft preparations, too.

      Opening night will be here sooner than you think (Oct. 24), so it's time to start thinking about which players you want to target and when. To help with that process, we'll provide our top-30 player rankings (for head-to-head category leagues), run through a mock first round and finally spotlight a few players whose fantasy stocks went up or down this offseason.

    Top 30 Ranking

      CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 2: Joel Embiid #21 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers participate in media day at the 76ers Training Complex on October 2, 2023 in Camden, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      1. Nikola Jokić, C, DEN

      2. Luka Dončić, PG, DAL

      3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, MIL

      4. Joel Embiid, C, PHI

      5. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, BOS

      6. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, IND

      7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, OKC

      8. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, MIN

      9. Trae Young, PG, ATL

      10. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, SAC

      11. LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, CHA

      12. Damian Lillard, PG, MIL

      13. Devin Booker, SG/SF, PHO

      14. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW

      15. Anthony Davis, PF/C, LAL

      16. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, CLE

      17. De'Aaron Fox, PG, SAC

      18. Bam Adebayo, C, MIA

      19. LeBron James, SF/PF, LAL

      20. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, PHO

      21. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, BKN

      22. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, ATL

      23. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, TOR

      24. Julius Randle, PF, NYK

      25. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, DAL

      26. Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, BOS

      27. Paul George, SG/SF/PF, LAC

      28. Jalen Brunson, PG, NYK

      29. Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, DET

      30. Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, ORL

    Mock First Round

      DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 2 : Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic poses for a portrait at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, October 2, 2023. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)
      Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

      1. Nikola Jokić, C, Denver Nuggets

      2. Luka Dončić, PG, Dallas Mavericks

      3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, Oklahoma City Thunder

      4. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

      5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, Milwaukee Bucks

      6. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, Sacramento Kings

      7. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston Celtics

      8. Devin Booker, SG/SF, Phoenix Suns

      9. Damian Lillard, PG, Milwaukee Bucks

      10. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW

      11. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers

      12. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Indiana Pacers

    Offseason Stock Watch

      Boston, MA - June 29: Boston Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis holds up his number eight Celtics jersey at his introductory press conference, flanked by head coach Joe Mazzulla and President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
      Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

      Stock Up

      Tyus Jones, PG, Washington Wizards

      Formerly known as the NBA's best backup point guard, Jones' offseason trade to Washington should allow him to become a full-time starter for the first time in his career. His stat sheet should soar, while still featuring his trademark canyon between his assists and turnovers.

      He made 22 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and in those contests he averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field. He won't have as much help with the Wizards, which could hurt his efficiency but should also prop up his volume categories.

      Cameron Johnson, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets

      While Johnson's midseason move to Brooklyn didn't see him surge the way Mikal Bridges did, Johnson did see a modest increase in nearly every category. After averaging 25.2 minutes for the Phoenix Suns, he logged 30.8 per night in Brooklyn and used them to tally 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers.

      The Nets haven't identified a No. 2 option to help lighten Bridges' load, but Johnson could be a sneaky-good candidate. Brooklyn didn't trade for an established star this summer but did cement its commitment to Johnson by way of a new four-year, $108 million deal.

      Stock Down

      Kristaps Porziņģis, PF/C, Boston Celtics

      While Porziņģis is fresh off his most productive season in years, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat. There is obviously no guarantee he'll be as healthy—he cleared the 60-game mark for the first time since 2016-17—and even if he is, he probably won't be as involved in the offense.

      In Washington, he tied for the team lead in points (23.2) and ranked third in field-goal attempts (15.7), In Boston, he might slide all the way down to fourth on the offensive pecking order behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and fellow newcomer Jrue Holiday.

      Chris Paul, PG, Golden State Warriors

      Paul's fantasy impact has been declining in recent years, but this season could see his biggest slide to date. While the Suns had lessened his scoring load, he still started every game he played (59), averaged 32 minutes and served as the primary playmaker (8.9).

      Now that he's in Golden State, though, there is already talk of a possible bench role, and he could wind up as the No. 3 playmaker behind Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. Tack on the fact that Paul, who turned 38 in May, has encountered his share of injuries in recent seasons, and there are a lot of red flags flying around his fantasy outlook.

