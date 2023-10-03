Fantasy Basketball 2023: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

3 of 3

Stock Up



Tyus Jones, PG, Washington Wizards



Formerly known as the NBA's best backup point guard, Jones' offseason trade to Washington should allow him to become a full-time starter for the first time in his career. His stat sheet should soar, while still featuring his trademark canyon between his assists and turnovers.



He made 22 starts for the Memphis Grizzlies last season, and in those contests he averaged 16.4 points, 8.1 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 50 percent from the field. He won't have as much help with the Wizards, which could hurt his efficiency but should also prop up his volume categories.



Cameron Johnson, SF/PF, Brooklyn Nets



While Johnson's midseason move to Brooklyn didn't see him surge the way Mikal Bridges did, Johnson did see a modest increase in nearly every category. After averaging 25.2 minutes for the Phoenix Suns, he logged 30.8 per night in Brooklyn and used them to tally 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers.



The Nets haven't identified a No. 2 option to help lighten Bridges' load, but Johnson could be a sneaky-good candidate. Brooklyn didn't trade for an established star this summer but did cement its commitment to Johnson by way of a new four-year, $108 million deal.



Stock Down



Kristaps Porziņģis, PF/C, Boston Celtics



While Porziņģis is fresh off his most productive season in years, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat. There is obviously no guarantee he'll be as healthy—he cleared the 60-game mark for the first time since 2016-17—and even if he is, he probably won't be as involved in the offense.



In Washington, he tied for the team lead in points (23.2) and ranked third in field-goal attempts (15.7), In Boston, he might slide all the way down to fourth on the offensive pecking order behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and fellow newcomer Jrue Holiday.



Chris Paul, PG, Golden State Warriors



Paul's fantasy impact has been declining in recent years, but this season could see his biggest slide to date. While the Suns had lessened his scoring load, he still started every game he played (59), averaged 32 minutes and served as the primary playmaker (8.9).

