Warriors' Chris Paul Open to Bench Role: 'Whatever I Can Do to Help The Team Win'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul is not concerned with his role for the team in 2023-24.

Ever since the Warriors acquired him in July, the question of whether he would start or come off the bench has lingered. He spoke about that with reporters Monday, saying that his main focus is team success and he will fill any role that is in pursuit of that.

"I had the opportunity to come off the bench for the Olympic team and that went well, and everyone who knows me knows I'm all about winning," Paul said, per Rubin. "Whatever I can do to help the team win."

Paul was shipped around a few times this offseason, first being sent from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade before being rerouted to Golden State. He joins a Warriors team that is loaded with talented players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

That doesn't mean that Paul doesn't add a huge dynamic to the team as well. The 12-time All-Star averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 59 games for the Suns in 2022-23 and helped lead the team to Western Conference semi-finals.