Chris Paul Discusses Possibility of Coming Off Bench for Warriors After Trade

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul has a new team for 2023-24 and he could have a new role as well.

The 12-time All-Star was eventually routed to the Golden State Warriors during the offseason and is set to join forces with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and company in the Bay. However, the new challenge could come with a new role as well.

He was asked by reporters about how he could potentially come off the bench for the Warriors in 23-24, which is something he has never done in his NBA career. After asking the reporter if she was the coach, he spoke on the possibility.

"I don't know what the situation is going to be," Paul said. "I think that will be for us to figure out once we get going."



When asked a follow-up question about if he would be okay with coming off the bench for the first time in his career, he reiterated the same message.

"Like I said, it will be a conversation for us when camp starts," Paul said. "Me and Steve have talked and whatnot, but that ain't something where he's like 'what up man, we won't have you starting....', you know."

As Paul enters his 19th year, the possibility of him coming off of the bench may be a good option to preserve him. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 59 games for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23, all of which were below his lofty career averages.

Reducing his minutes could be a solid plan to keep him fresh, but it is something that would likely be at least a lengthy conversation given his status. Still, submitting to the plan could ultimately play a role in helping the star earn the NBA championship that has eluded him in his career.