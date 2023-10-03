Heat Wise Not to Pursue James Harden in Trade With 76ers Amid Latest NBA Rumors

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's been a real tough week for the Miami Heat.

The organization that was believed to be the front-runner in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes came up empty-handed as they watched the seven-time All-Star get shipped off to the Milwaukee Bucks, one of its biggest rivals in the Eastern Conference.

Then to rub salt in the wound, Miami also struck out in its pursuit of Jrue Holiday, who was included in the Bucks' package for Lillard to Portland and was flipped to Boston on Sunday.

So, not only have the Heat failed to get better, it also has had to watch its biggest competition improve massively.

And yet, the organization should stay away from Philadelphia 76ers' star James Harden, who is the final superstar domino yet to fall this offseason.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang reported last week that the Heat is not expected to try and acquire Harden, who is due $35.6 million this season while being past his prime.

Now, it's undeniable that Harden can still be considered one of the top 25 to 30 players in the NBA, one of the best of all time, and would be a good acquisition for most teams across the league.

Miami is not most teams, however.

The concern isn't even the on-court fit, a mad scientist like coach Erik Spoelstra would figure out how to make that work, especially considering how gifted the former MVP is.

Last season Harden averaged 21 points per game to go along with a league-leading 10.7 assists.

The problem is, given the revered type of culture in Miami, it's unlikely that Harden—a player who has asked out of his last three teams—would be able to jive with what Spoelstra and Team President Pat Riley have cultivated for years.

For example, prior to the 76ers' second-round matchup against the Boston Celtics, Harden headed out to Las Vegas to unwind for a few days following Philadelphia's first-round win over the Brooklyn Nets. Then-coach Doc Rivers didn't see anything wrong with the move.

That type of stuff won't fly in South Florida, especially with ultra competitors like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on the roster.

The Heat is an organization that has made it to two out of the last four NBA finals and three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals. It's a squad that knows how to lock in when the postseason rolls around, making the Finals as a No. 8 seed last year.

And there's really no need to jump into Harden's well-documented postseason struggles.

Let's just say nobody will be calling him Playoff Jimmy anytime soon.

Despite Harden opting to be absent from Philadelphia's media day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there isn't an imminent deal between the 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers—Harden's preferred destination—or any other team for that matter.

And the Heat shouldn't get involved, especially if a deal would require giving up a major haul of draft assets.

Miami's most difficult times came when it had players that weren't good cultural fits like Dion Waiters and Hassan Whiteside leading the squad.