Lakers' LeBron James: Bronny Doing 'Extremely Well,' Aims to Play for USC This Season

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

To hear LeBron James tell it, his son, Bronny, will hopefully be on the court at some point this season for the USC men's basketball team.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," James told reporters Monday during Los Angeles Lakers' media day. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had ... he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."

Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest during a workout in July and was hospitalized for three days. The family released a statement saying a congenital heart defect was the probable cause.

USC coach Andy Enfield told Jeff Goodman of Stadium earlier this summer the team is "hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season" even though the "top concern is his health."

Bronny James has made multiple public appearances since suffering cardiac arrest, and his father's comments about his "successful surgery" indicate things are trending in the right direction.

The incoming freshman was a 5-star recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and would be a significant boost to the Trojans if he is able to return to the court this season.