Way-too-Early Rankings for the 2024 Calder Trophy as the NHL's Top Rookie

Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The last goaltender to win the Calder Trophy was Steve Mason with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2008-09. Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres could have an opportunity to become the first since Mason and the first Sabres netminder to do so since Tom Barrasso in 1983-84.

Chosen in the seventh round (212th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 draft, Levi was acquired as part of the return in the July 2021 trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers. He had two outstanding seasons in the NCAA with Northeastern University, becoming the first two-time winner of the Mike Richter Award as top goaltender.