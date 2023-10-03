Way-too-Early Rankings for the 2024 Calder Trophy as the NHL's Top RookieOctober 3, 2023
Way-too-Early Rankings for the 2024 Calder Trophy as the NHL's Top Rookie
At the end of each NHL season, the Professional Hockey Writers Association votes to award the Calder Memorial Trophy to the player they deem the league's Rookie of the Year. Recent winners include Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (2021), Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (2022) and Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (2023).
To be eligible for the Calder, a player must be no older than 26 by Sept. 15 of their rookie season. They cannot have played more than 25 games in any single preceding season nor in six or more games in each of any two preceding seasons in any major pro league.
This year's rookie class features several promising youngsters with superstar potential. They include 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli and Arizona Coyotes forward Logan Cooley.
With the Oct. 10 start of the 2023-24 regular season fast approaching, here's our way-too-early ranking of this season's top 10 candidates for the Calder Trophy.
10. Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild
Chosen ninth overall by the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2020 NHL draft, Marco Rossi has had to battle back from missing most of the 2020-21 season because of a bout with COVID-19. The 22-year-old center has played a total of 21 games with the Wild over the past two seasons but failed to stick on the roster.
A solid two-way player with a good hockey IQ, Rossi has the potential to become a top-six forward for the Wild. He's shown promising progression with their AHL affiliate in Iowa, finishing second in team scoring last season with 51 points in 53 games.
This season could be a critical one for Rossi. The Wild's limited depth at center gives the youngster a terrific opportunity to establish himself as a roster regular. If he can finally begin to reach expectations on a consistent level, he could make himself a finalist for the Calder.
9. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings
After appearing in nine NHL games earlier in 2022-23 with the Los Angeles Kings, Brandt Clarke was returned to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League for the remainder of the season. He had a terrific performance in his final Junior A campaign, scoring 61 points in 31 games along with 23 points in 12 playoff contests.
The Kings' first-round pick (eighth overall) in the 2021 NHL draft, the 20-year-old Clarke will find it challenging to earn a regular roster spot this season on a deep Kings blue line. Nevertheless, they'll give the 6'2", 185-pounder every opportunity to do so.
With the Kings trading Sean Walker and Sean Durzi in the offseason, Clarke could start the season on their third defense pairing. If he can play his way onto the second pairing and into some power-play time, it could help his chances of garnering recognition for the Calder Trophy.
8. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks' selection of Leo Carlsson with the second overall pick in the 2023 draft was a bit of a surprise considering he was behind Adam Fantilli in most scouts' rankings. However, they were impressed by the 18-year-old's versatility, size and performance against professionals last season in the Swedish Hockey League.
Skating with SHL club Örebro HK, Carlsson tallied a respectable 10 goals and 25 points in 44 games to finish sixth among their leading scorers. The 6'3", 198-pound center can also skate on the wing, reads plays well and possesses solid playmaking skills. He had six points in seven games for Sweden at the 2020 World Junior U20 Championships.
Carlsson could be skating with other promising youngsters such as Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale on the rebuilding Ducks. If he can play his way into a second-line role this season, he could become a Calder finalist.
7. Luke Evangelista, Nashville Predators
After tallying 41 points in 49 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, Luke Evangelista was called up by the Nashville Predators late last season. The 21-year-old performed well, tallying 15 points in 24 games as the Predators barely missed the 2023 playoffs. Returned to the Admirals, Evangelista netted 15 points in 16 AHL playoff contests.
Evangelista barely missed playing 25 NHL games in 2022-23 so he's considered eligible for the Calder this season. His promising performance last year means he'll likely spend the entirety of this season with the Predators.
Chosen in the second round (42nd overall) by the Predators in the 2020 draft, Evangelista has been a proven scorer in every league he's played in. A hard-working forward who played a smart two-way game, he could play his way into Calder consideration if he sees regular minutes among Nashville's top-six forwards.
6. Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils
The younger brother of New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Luke Hughes was the New Jersey Devils' first-round pick (fourth overall) in 2021. The 20-year-old defenseman will make his full-time big-league debut alongside Jack this season.
A talented puck-moving defenseman, Hughes starred during his two seasons with the University of Michigan Wolverines. He tallied 39 points in 41 games as a freshman in 2021-22 and netted 48 points in 39 games as a sophomore.
The 6'2", 183-pound Hughes saw action with the Devils in two regular-season and three playoff games last season. A creative playmaker and passer, he'll likely see sheltered five-on-five minutes among their top-four defensemen this year. If he can also get some power-play time, it could improve his chances of getting into the Calder Trophy conversation.
5. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs
Following his sophomore campaign with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, Matthew Knies joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for three games late last season as well as seven playoff contests. His four-point postseason performance could set the stage for a Calder-worthy full-time NHL debut.
A second-round pick (57th overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2021 draft, Knies finished third last season among Golden Gophers scorers with 42 points in 40 games. That effort made him a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to the nation's top men's college hockey player.
At 6'3" and 217 pounds, the 21-year-old left winger is a promising two-way forward who mixes offensive abilities with solid physical play. He could provide the Leafs with an extra measure of gritty talent among their scoring lines this season.
4. Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres
The last goaltender to win the Calder Trophy was Steve Mason with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2008-09. Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres could have an opportunity to become the first since Mason and the first Sabres netminder to do so since Tom Barrasso in 1983-84.
Chosen in the seventh round (212th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 draft, Levi was acquired as part of the return in the July 2021 trade that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers. He had two outstanding seasons in the NCAA with Northeastern University, becoming the first two-time winner of the Mike Richter Award as top goaltender.
Joining the Sabres late in 2022-23, Levi showed his potential as an NHL starter by winning five of his seven games. He has the opportunity to take over the starter's job this season. If the 21-year-old handles that role well and backstops the Sabres to their first playoff appearance since 2011, he'll be a serious contender for the Calder.
3. Logan Cooley, Arizona Coyotes
The third overall pick in the 2022 draft, Logan Cooley spent last season with the University of Minnesota. He went on to lead the Golden Gophers with 60 points in 39 games, becoming a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top U.S. college player. He also led Team USA with 14 points at the 2023 World Junior U20 Championship.
Rather than return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore campaign, Cooley is chasing his NHL dream by joining the Coyotes. A gifted playmaker and a skilled puck-handler, the 19-year-old has the talent and hockey sense to one day become a first-line NHL center.
Cooley wasted little time showing off his abilities during the first game of the Coyotes' two-game preseason NHL Global Series against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia. His highlight-reel goal in the second period proved to be the winner in a 5-3 victory.
2. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets
Winner of last season's Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top men's player in U.S. college hockey, Adam Fantilli was chosen third overall in this year's draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 18-year-old center joins a club lacking a proven first-line center, a role the Jackets hope he will one day fill.
Fantilli is coming off an impressive season with the University of Michigan, leading the Wolverines with 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games. He also won gold playing for Canada at the 2023 World Junior U20 and 2023 World Championships.
A smart player who is dominant with the puck, the 6'2", 194-pound Fantilli has the size and skills to establish himself as a top-line star with the Jackets. He could likely begin the season centering their third line but could move up to the second line if he adapts well to the NHL game. The youngster could also benefit from the Jackets' depth on the wings.
1. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks
Chosen first overall by Chicago in the 2023 draft, Connor Bedard will be the foundation player on whose shoulders they will continue to rebuild their roster. Considered a generational talent, the 18-year-old center is the early favorite to be this season's winner of the Calder Trophy.
Bedard led the Western Hockey League last season with 71 goals and 143 points in just 57 games. He became the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to win top prospect, top scorer and Player of the Year honors. The 5'10", 185-pounder was also named tournament MVP as he led Canada to gold at the 2023 World Junior U20 Championship.
A gifted offensive player with a powerful shot and impressive playmaking abilities, Bedard will be expected to lead Chicago's offensive attack. Barring injury, he has the skills to become the leading scorer among his rookie class. If he does, it will be all the more notable given the limited talent surrounding him on the Chicago roster this season.
Player stats via NHL.com and Elite Prospects with line combinations via Cap Friendly.