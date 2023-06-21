Bleacher Report's Final 2023 NHL Mock Draft

0 of 32

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL draft begins at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with the first round on June 28, followed by Rounds 2 through 7 the following day.

All eyes will be on the first round and where the top 32 prospects will end up. The top half of the order of the draft was determined by the NHL draft lottery on May 8 for the 16 teams that failed to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The remainder of the order was determined by the outcome of the playoffs.

Eight teams—the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues—hold multiple picks in the opening round acquired from other clubs via trades.

We conducted our previous in-season mock draft following the March trade deadline. With the first round now a week away, here is our final 2023 NHL mock draft.

Selections are based on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of the top North American and European players as well as the requirements of each club. Player information is via NHL.com and Elite Prospects, details of trades involving first-round picks are via Cap Friendly with team-prospect info via The Athletic.