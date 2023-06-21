Bleacher Report's Final 2023 NHL Mock Draft

Bleacher Report's Final 2023 NHL Mock DraftJune 21, 2023
The 2023 NHL draft begins at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with the first round on June 28, followed by Rounds 2 through 7 the following day.
All eyes will be on the first round and where the top 32 prospects will end up. The top half of the order of the draft was determined by the NHL draft lottery on May 8 for the 16 teams that failed to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. The remainder of the order was determined by the outcome of the playoffs.
Eight teams—the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues—hold multiple picks in the opening round acquired from other clubs via trades.
We conducted our previous in-season mock draft following the March trade deadline. With the first round now a week away, here is our final 2023 NHL mock draft.
Selections are based on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of the top North American and European players as well as the requirements of each club. Player information is via NHL.com and Elite Prospects, details of trades involving first-round picks are via Cap Friendly with team-prospect info via The Athletic.
1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard
The lottery balls bounced in favor of Chicago as they won the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft. And barring a shocking trade, general manager Kyle Davidson is expected to select Connor Bedard from the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
The 17-year-old topped NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. The 5'10", 185-pound teenager is also considered this season's top prospect by TSN's Craig Button, The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler and Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis.
Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com noted Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr praising Bedard's ability to be the best player on every team he's skated with despite being the youngest player on each club. He was also impressed by his character and consistency.
Bedard led the WHL in scoring with 71 goals and 143 points. In January, he led all scorers at the 2023 IIHF World Junior U20 Championship with 23 points and was named top forward and MVP leading Canada to a gold medal. He also became the first player in Canadian Hockey League (CHL) history to simultaneously win the Top Prospect, Top Scorer and Player of the Year awards.
Considered a generational talent, Bedard is a no-brainer selection for Chicago. With long-time stars like Patrick Kane traded away and Jonathan Toews departing as a free agent, Bedard becomes the foundation on which this rebuilding team will assemble its future.
2. Anaheim Ducks: Adam Fantilli
If Connor Bedard wasn't part of this year's draft class, Adam Fantilli would be the favorite to be chosen first overall.
However, Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek probably won't be upset with the 18-year-old center from the University of Michigan as a consolation prize. He is ranked No. 2 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
Fantilli was this season's winner of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the top player in U.S. college hockey. He made a big splash in the NCAA in his freshman year and led the Wolverines in scoring with 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games, playing a key role in helping his club reach the Frozen Four.
At 6'2" and 195 pounds, he is a smart, physical center who uses his size and speed to great advantage, especially on offense. He performed well this season on the international stage, helping Canada win gold at the IIHF World Junior U20 Championship and the World Championship. He held his own in the latter tournament playing against professionals.
The Ducks already possess two talented young centers in Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish, but Fantilli is simply too good to pass up. His addition also gives them the option of shifting Zegras or McTavish to the wing.
There might not be a need to rush things, though, as Fantilli could return to the NCAA for another season.
3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Leo Carlsson
Depth at center has long been an issue for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
They already have two promising youngsters capable of playing that position in 2021 first-rounders Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger, but they won't pass up a chance to land a budding talent like Leo Carlsson of Örebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League.
Ranked as the top European skater by NHL Central Scouting, the 18-year-old possesses impressive size at 6'2" and 194 pounds. He's a highly skilled forward who skates well and has the ability to become a future No. 1 NHL center.
Carlsson enjoyed a solid sophomore season with Örebro HK, finishing sixth among their scoring leaders with 25 points in 44 games as well as nine points in 13 playoff games. He also played well for Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior U20 Championship and against professionals in the 2023 IIHF World Championship.
With the Swede joining Johnson and Sillinger, the Jackets have an opportunity to turn a long-time weakness into an enviable strength if they develop as projected.
NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale noted that Carlsson models his game after Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews and Los Angeles Kings captain Anže Kopitar.
4. San Jose Sharks: Matvei Michkov
Perched at No. 2 on NHL Central Scouting's ranking of the top European skaters, Russian winger Matvei Michkov has the potential to become an explosive scoring star. That should prove tempting for the rebuilding San Jose Sharks.
TSN's Brianne Spiker observed that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as well as Michkov's having three years on his KHL contract with SKA St. Petersburg could make the 18-year-old right winger a risky pick.
However, he could be a good choice for the Sharks. They're starting to rebuild their roster and can wait until he completes that contract
NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale noted that Michkov bounced back from a knee injury suffered early in the 2022-23 season. He pointed out that the 5'10", 172-pounder prospered after being loaned to HC Sochi with 20 points in 30 games.
In March, he told Morreale his dream is to play in the NHL but he will develop his skills in the KHL for now.
Michkov possesses dynamic scoring ability with game-breaking offensive skills. He could follow in the footsteps of Kirill Kaprizov, who spent time in the KHL before becoming a scoring star with the Minnesota Wild. That could make him well worth the wait for the Sharks, who should have a better roster in place by the time he's ready to make the jump in 2026.
5. Montreal Canadiens: Will Smith
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes coached Will Smith when the young center played for Boston Jr. Eagles.
The 18-year-old from the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) could find himself reuniting with Hughes when the Canadiens make the first of their two first-round selections in the draft.
The 6', 180-pounder finished second among the U.S. National U18 team with 51 goals and 127 points in 60 games, along with 42 points in 20 games with their junior team in the United States Hockey League. He was also the leading scorer for USA's gold-medal team in the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship.
Ranked No. 3 by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters, he has committed to attending Boston College in the NCAA. That will provide him with an opportunity to further hone his talent before taking the next step toward the NHL.
NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale has him at No. 4 among the top-10 centers in this year's draft class.
Adding Smith could provide the Canadiens with invaluable depth at that position down the road.
6. Arizona Coyotes: David Reinbacher
Anointing David Reinbacher as the top defenseman in this year's draft, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman believes he could become the first Austrian-born blueliner to be chosen in the first round of the NHL draft.
And the Arizona Coyotes could be the club that bestows that honor on the 18-year-old from EHC Kloten of Switzerland's National League.
The 6'2", 194-pounder already possesses good size for the NHL. Kimelman cited Austria world junior coach Kirk Furey praising the young defenseman's maturity, puck movement and hockey smarts. Central Scouting has him ranked No. 5 among European skaters.
Reinbacher put up 22 points in 46 games in his sophomore campaign with EHC Kloten this season. He played well for Austria at the 2023 IIHF World Junior U20 Championship with two points in five games. He also skated in his first international tournament against professionals at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.
The rebuilding Coyotes have a couple of young right-shot defensemen within their pipeline in Victor Söderström and Maveric Lamoureux. However, they lack Reinbacher's potential as a top-two blueliner, making him an irresistible choice.
7. Philadelphia Flyers: Ryan Leonard
NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale described Ryan Leonard as exhibiting "great compete, grittiness, and has the willingness to stir the pot when his team needs a spark." Those attributes could make the right winger from the USNTDP an enticing option for the Philadelphia Flyers.
The rebuilding Flyers could use a feisty forward with scoring and leadership abilities. A versatile player who can play center as well as right wing, the 18-year-old is listed by Morreale as No. 2 among this draft's top right wingers, while Central Scouting has him at No. 5 among North American skaters.
Leonard finished third among the U.S. National U18 team scorers with 51 goals and 94 points in 57 games. He also had 20 points in 17 games with the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL. The 6", 190-pounder was also third in scoring with 17 points in seven games for Team USA's gold-medal team at this season's IIHF World Junior U18 Championship.
With his USNTDP tenure completed, Leonard has committed to Boston College for 2023-24. Skating in the NCAA will hone his skills and provide a springboard to the Flyers within the next two or three years.
8. Washington Capitals: Dalibor Dvorský
The Washington Capitals possess two centers with Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre among their top prospects.
Nevertheless, it's not a bad idea to ensure they have sufficient depth to one day replace Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov. They could opt for Dalibor Dvorský of AIK in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan with this selection.
A native of Slovakia, the 18-year-old is listed as No. 3 among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale has him ranked as the No. 5 center among this year's draft class.
Dvorský had 14 points in 38 games with AIK this season, but he really shone playing for Slovakia in international play. He was the team's leading scorer with eight goals and 13 points at the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship. He also tallied three points in five games in the World Junior U20 tournament.
A versatile forward who can also play right wing, the 6'1", 201-pounder already possesses good NHL size. Morreale cited his puck-handling skills and ability to attack in the offensive zone in different ways. Those skills could make him the Capitals' top prospect.
9. Detroit Red Wings: Zach Benson
Ranked sixth overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Zach Benson of the WHL's Winnipeg Ice sits at No. 1 on NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale's list of his year's top-10 left-wing prospects.
The 18-year-old could be a good fit for the Detroit Red Wings. His offensive skills would place him among their best prospects. Given how the Wings carefully develop their young talent, the 5'10", 170-pounder could provide a boost to their scoring within three years.
With 98 points in 60 games, Benson was the Ice's leading scorer during the regular season. He also had 17 points in 15 playoff contests.
Morreale singled out his skating and relentless forechecking. He also cited the teenager's willingness to go to the tough areas of the ice and battle hard for the puck. That combination of work ethic and feistiness could also prove enticing to the Red Wings.
10. St. Louis Blues: Nate Danielson
With three picks in this round, the St. Louis Blues could trade one or two of them to add an established player to their roster. However, they'll likely hang onto this pick and select Nate Danielson of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings.
The Blues have just one center among their top-10 prospects. Ranked No. 7 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting and the sixth-best center in this year's draft class by NHL.com's Michael G. Morreale, the 18-year-old would be a fine addition to their ranks.
Captain of the Wheat Kings, Danielson was their leading scorer this season with 33 goals and 78 points. Morreale called the 6'2", 186-pound center "a dynamic skater with good speed who can play in all situations."
Having traded away Ryan O'Reilly, landing a promising two-way center with good size and leadership ability could be quite attractive for the Blues. Danielson could one day be skating on their top two lines if he develops as projected.
11. Vancouver Canucks: Axel Sandin Pellikka
The Vancouver Canucks need depth in skilled right-shot defensemen on their roster and within their prospect pipeline. That could prompt them to select Axel Sandin Pellikka of Skellefteå AIKin the SHL.
Ranked No. 7 among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, NHL.com's Adam Kimelman has him listed second among this year's draft class for defensemen. He cited Skellefteå general manager Erik Forssell praising the 18-year-old's huge strides this season in his development and puck-handling.
An offensive blueliner who can anchor a power play, Sandin Pellikka had 36 points in 31 games for Skellefteå AIK's J20 squad. The 5'11", 180-pounder also made the leap this season to their main team with five points in 22 games.
Sandin Pellikka will likely spend the next two seasons in the SHL before coming to North America, where he'll probably have at least one season with the Canucks' AHL team. If he develops as hoped, he could help them address that need for more right-hand depth on their blueline.
12. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators): Eduard Šalé
The Arizona Coyotes acquired this pick from the Ottawa Senators as part of the return in the Jakob Chychrun trade on March 1.
We had them choosing Eduard Šalé of HC Kometa Brno in the Czechia Extraliga in our post-trade deadline mock draft and we're sticking with that choice here.
An 18-year-old left winger who can also skate on the right, he is No. 4 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of the top European skaters. NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale lists the 6'2", 175-pounder as No. 2 among left wingers in this year's draft class.
Morreale believes Šalé has all the tools to be the next standout player from the Czech Republic. A talented playmaker with a good shot, he was the Extraliga rookie of the year with 14 points in 43 games. He also performed well in international play, collecting six points in seven games for his team at the IIHF World Junior U20 championship.
Šalé could be a tempting option for the Coyotes with this pick. His natural offensive ability, size and ability to skate at either wing could make him a good fit in a few years on a rebuilt roster.
13. Buffalo Sabres: Tom Willander
We had the Buffalo Sabres choosing Axel Sandin Pellikka with their first-round pick in our post-trade deadline mock draft. Having now projected he'll go the Vancouver Canucks at No. 11, we have the Sabres taking Tom Willander of Rögle BK J20 in Sweden's J20 Nationell League instead.
In our previous mock, we cited the Sabres' lack of a right-hand defenseman among their top prospects. The 18-year-old has the size and skills to address that issue.
The 6'1", 180-pound Wallinder tallied 25 points in 39 games with Rögle BK J20 this season. He also had eight points in seven games for Sweden at the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship. He will get a taste of North American hockey next season as he will be playing for Boston University.
NHL Central Scouting ranked Wallinder at No. 12 among European skaters, but NHL.com's Adam Kimelman listed him as the third-best defenseman in this year's draft class. Janne Vuorinen of NHL European Scouting praised the Swede's hockey sense, maturity, footwork and puck skills.
14. Pittsburgh Penguins: Matthew Wood
It remains to be seen whether Kyle Dubas, the Pittsburgh Penguins' new president of hockey operations and interim general manager, will use this pick or trade it for an established player.
If he keeps it, he could select right wing Matthew Wood of the University of Connecticut.
The 18-year-old would provide a boost to the Penguins' depleted prospect pool. NHL Central Scouting has him at No. 4 in their final ranking of this year's North American skaters, while Morreale ranks him third among this year's top right-wing prospects.
At 6'4" and 197 pounds, he is already a big forward, but he also possesses solid offensive skills. Morreale believes he has the highest ceiling of any prospect in the first round. He has a terrific shot and uses his size well to gain an advantage in offensive situations.
Wood had a productive freshmen year with UConn tallying 11 goals and 34 points in 35 games to lead the Huskies in scoring. He's committed to spending another season honing his skills in the NCAA. His size and scoring talent could make him a future star with the Penguins.
15. Nashville Predators: Samuel Honzek
In his first draft as general manager of the Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz could consider adding another skilled left winger to his prospect pipeline. Samuel Honzek of the WHL's Vancouver Giants could be a prime candidate to fill that need.
The 6'3" 195-pounder already has good NHL size as well as playmaking ability, mobility and two-way skills. Ranked ninth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he sits third among Morreale's list of the top prospect left wingers.
Honzek is from Slovakia but gained invaluable experience adjusting to the North American game playing for the Giants. Morreale noted that the 18-year-old missed several months following an injury at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship but tested well at the NHL draft combine earlier this month in Buffalo.
Despite playing only 45 WHL games this season, Honzek still tallied 23 goals and 56 points to finish second among the Grizzlies in scoring and had four points in as many playoff games.
His solid play at both ends of the rink could be enticing for Trotz given the value he placed on two-way players during his coaching days.
16. Calgary Flames: Brayden Yager
The Calgary Flames could consider bolstering their talent depth at center among their prospects in case veterans Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund depart next summer as free agents. Craig Conroy, their new general manager, might target Brayden Yager of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors.
Conroy could scan the trade and free-agent markets this summer for immediate help at center if he's forced to lose Lindholm and/or Backlund. Choosing Yager in this draft could provide long-term depth once he's ready to join the roster.
Ranked 11th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Morreale has the 18-year-old sitting ninth among this year's top center prospects. He noted the 5'11", 170-pounder's improved playmaking, powerful shot, his effectiveness in all three zones and strength in the faceoff circle.
Those attributes could make Yager an attractive draft option for the Flames. He finished second among Warriors scorers with 78 points in 67 games and in postseason scoring with 16 points in 10 contests.
17. Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver Canucks): Lukas Dragicevic
The Detroit Red Wings acquired this pick from the Vancouver Canucks in the Filip Hronek trade on March 1. The Canucks had received it as part of the return from the New York Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade on Jan. 30.
We predicted the Red Wings would choose Lukas Dragicevic of the WHL's Tri-City Americans in our post-trade deadline mock draft. Given their ongoing need for a right-shot defenseman among their top prospects, we feel comfortable in sticking with that projection.
Lukas Dragicevic, 18, put up impressive offensive numbers during his sophomore season with the Americans. The 6'1", 194-pound blueliner had a team-leading 60 assists and 75 points in 68 games this season, along with four assists in six playoff games. He also had four points in seven games for Canada at the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship.
Ranked 18th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Dragicevic was also the highest-rated North American defenseman. NHL.com's Adam Kimelman lists him fourth among the top-10 blueliners in this year's draft class.
18. Winnipeg Jets: Oliver Moore
Ranked at No. 8 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Oliver Moore sits seventh among Morreale's list of the top-10 centers in this year's draft. The 18-year-old USNTDP product could draw the interest of the Winnipeg Jets with this selection.
The 5'11", 195-pounder possesses blazing speed and a lethal shot. Morreale speculated that he could be moved to the wing at the next level but noted he tallied 31 goals and 75 points in 61 games as a center with the NTDP this season.
Moore also netted 25 points in 23 games for the USNTDP junior squad in the USHL. He had nine points in seven games for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship and will be attending the University of Minnesota next season.
The Jets have centers Chaz Lucius and Brad Lambert among their top prospects. With trade rumors swirling around veterans Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele, they could consider bolstering their depth at that position for the long term.
Moore would be a solid addition to their pipeline.
19. Chicago Blackhawks (via Tampa Bay Lightning): Gabriel Perreault
Chicago acquired this pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning last March as part of the return in the Brandon Hagel trade. Projected to select Connor Bedard with the first-overall pick, they could consider adding a scoring right wing to their prospect pool with this selection.
The USNTDP's Gabriel Perreault could help them address that need. Son of former NHL center Yanic Perreault, the 18-year-old is a right winger who can also skate on the left. Ranked 10th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, he's fourth on Morreale's list of this year's top-10 right-wing prospects.
Morreale pointed out that the 5'11", 163-pounder was the NTDP's leader this season with 53 goals, 79 assists and 132 points. He also led their junior squad in USHL scoring with 45 points in 23 games and finished second with 18 points in seven games for Team USA in the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship.
A promising scorer, Perreault could one day become Bedard's linemate in Chicago. He's still a few years away from reaching the NHL, but his offensive potential is undeniable.
20. Seattle Kraken: Colby Barlow
Lacking a left wing among their top prospects, the Seattle Kraken could look at addressing that need with this pick. Colby Barlow of the Owen Sound Attack in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) could be on their radar.
The 18-year-old had a strong performance in his sophomore season with the Attack, leading the club in regular-season scoring with 46 goals and 79 points. He also tallied three goals in four playoff games. Skating for Canada at the IIHF World Junior U-18 Championship, he netted three goals and four points in six games.
The 6', 195-pound Barlow is ranked 12th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He's fifth on Morreale's list of this year's top-10 left-wing prospects.
Morreale noted Barlow's speed and strength as well as his willingness to play a physical game. Those traits could make him a solid addition to the Kraken's prospect pool and potentially among their top-nine forwards within a few years.
21. Minnesota Wild: Ethan Gauthier
Lacking depth in right wingers among their top prospects, the Minnesota Wild could choose Ethan Gauthier of the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). We also predicted they would choose the 18-year-old right wing in our post-trade deadline mock draft.
Skating this season with the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the 5'11", 183-pounder finished third in scoring with 30 goals and 69 points in 66 games. He also had 11 points in as many playoff contests.
The son of former NHL defenseman Denis Gauthier, he ranked 16th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Morreale placed him sixth among the top-10 right-wingers in this draft class
Morreale cited NHL Central Scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse praising Gauthier's work ethic and physical play. He possesses good speed and doesn't shy away from battling for pucks in front of the net. With time and further development, he could become a solid addition to the Wild.
22. Philadelphia Flyers (from LA Kings via Columbus Blue Jackets): Oliver Bonk
The Philadelphia Flyers acquired this pick in the three-way trade that sent Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 6. The pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Kings, who shipped it to the Blue Jackets as part of the return for Vladislav Gavirkov and Joonas Korpisalo on March 1.
Having predicted the Flyers choosing a forward in Ryan Leonard with the No. 6 selection, we believe they could opt to address their need for a right-shot defenseman among their top-10 prospects. Oliver Bonk of the OHL's London Knights could be a prime candidate.
The son of former NHL center Radek Bonk, he is ranked 20th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6'2", 180-pounder is listed sixth among this year's top-10 prospect defensemen by NHL.com's Adam Kimelman, who cited Central Scouting's David Gregory calling Bonk a "complete package."
Gregory cited Bonk's solid play at both ends of the rink as well as his hockey smarts. He performed well for the Knights this season, netting 40 points in 67 regular-season OHL games along with 11 points in the playoffs.
23. New York Rangers: Lenni Hämeenaho
Ranked eighth among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Lenni Hämeenaho of Ässät in Finland's Liiga enjoyed a promising performance in his rookie season.
The 18-year-old right winger finished sixth in team scoring with 21 points in 51 games along with four points in eight playoff contests.
The Rangers lack a right winger among their top-10 prospects. Sitting at No. 5 among Morreale's list of the top-10 right wings in this year's draft class, he could be a tempting option for the Blueshirts at this point in the round.
According to Morreale, Hämeenaho was among the youngest skaters playing in Liiga this season. He listed the winger at 5'11 and 173 pounds, but Central Scouting's final rankings shows him at 6'1" and 185 pounds. He also played for Finland at the IIHF World Junior U20 Championship with two points in five games.
Morreale believes Hämeenaho's strengths lie in his skating, maturity and work ethic. He also praised his finesse game and willingness to battle for pucks along the boards.
With more time in Finland's top pro league, Hämeenaho could blossom into a solid middle-six NHL forward.
24. Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers): Mikhail Gulyayev
The Nashville Predators acquired this pick from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the return in the Mattias Ekholm trade on Feb. 28. We had them taking left winger Samuel Honzek with the 15th overall selection. With this pick, they could consider adding a defenseman.
Kimelman has Mikhail Gulyayev sitting fifth on his list of this year's top-10 defense prospects. Skating this season for Omskie Yastreby, the 18-year-old Russian is ranked 10th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
A swift-skating puck-moving defenseman, the 5'10", 172-pound Gulyayev had 25 points in 22 games with Omskie Yastreby along with 10 points in 17 playoff games. He also made his debut in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), picking up an assist in 13 games with Avangard Omsk.
Gulyayev will be playing full-time next season in the KHL where he'll develop his skills against professionals. Given time, he could turn into a worthwhile long-term investment for the Predators.
25. St. Louis Blues (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Otto Stenberg
The St. Louis Blues acquired this pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 17 as part of the three-way trade that sent center Ryan O'Reilly to the Leafs. It's the second of three picks they hold in this round.
Assuming they don't trade this pick for more immediate roster help, they could use it to continue shoring up their prospect depth at center. We have them taking Nate Danielson with the No. 10 overall selection. This time around, they could opt for Otto Stenberg of the SHL's Frölunda HC.
NHL Central Scouting ranked the 5'11", 185-pounder sixth among this year's top European skaters. The 18-year-old sits eighth on Morreale's list of the top-10 center prospects. He singled out his quick hands, accurate shot, clutch play and ability to play center or wing.
Stenberg had 26 points in 28 games this season with Frölunda's J20 team along with three points in 23 games with the pro club. He also netted 16 points in seven games skating for Sweden at the IIHF World Junior U18 Championship.
26. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils): Calum Ritchie
This is the second pick in this round for the San Jose Sharks. It was acquired from the New Jersey Devils as part of the return in the Timo Meier trade on Feb. 26.
We have the Sharks taking right wing Matvei Mitchkov with the fourth-overall pick. They could continue loading up on potential scoring punch by adding Calum Ritchie of the OHL's Oshawa Generals.
A big, tough center with terrific offensive skills, the 6'2", 184-pounder tallied 59 points in as many games this season for the Generals as well as six points in five playoff games. He accomplished this despite a nagging shoulder injury that required surgery to address the issue.
NHL Central Scouting ranked Ritchie 13th among North American skaters. Morreale had him tied for 10th among his list of this year's top-10 center prospects. If not for his shoulder, he might have ranked higher.
Ritchie could become a steal for the Sharks if he's still available by this stage in the first round.
27. Colorado Avalanche: Daniil But
The Colorado Avalanche have just four picks in this year's draft, with this one being their only pick in the first four rounds. They must make the most of it to commence restocking their depleted prospect pipeline.
One option could be Daniil But of the KHL's Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. The towering 6'5, 203-pound left winger was ranked ninth among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
But scored 26 points in as many games this season, along with nine points in seven playoff games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl's junior squad. He also had two goals in 15 games with their main club.
Morreale has But sitting fourth on his list of this year's top-10 left-wing prospects, citing his playmaking skills and how well he moved for a big forward.
With captain Gabriel Landeskog's future in doubt following another season-ending knee surgery, the Avalanche might consider seeking a long-term replacement for their first-line left winger. But's size and offensive skill could be an intriguing choice.
28.Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston Bruins via Washington Capitals): Dmitri Simashev
Having traded their own first-round pick to the St. Louis Blues, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the Boston Bruins' pick from the Washington Capitals for part of the return for Erik Gustafsson on Feb 28.
The Capitals acquired that pick five days earlier as part of the return in the Dmitry Orlov deal.
We noted the Leafs' lack of a left-hand defenseman among their top prospects in our post-trade deadline mock draft. Dmitri Simashev of KHL club Lokomotiv Yaroslav could be an option at this stage of the opening round.
Simashev, 18, was ranked 19th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Kimelman has him sitting seventh among his list of this year's top-10 prospect defensemen.
A big blueliner with offensive potential, the 6'4", 198-pound Simashev had 10 points in 29 games with Lokomotiv's junior squad. He also saw action in 18 KHL games with the parent club.
With further development, he could blossom into a skilled puck-moving rearguard.
29. St. Louis Blues (from Dallas Stars via NY Rangers): Étienne Morin
The St. Louis Blues acquired this pick from the New York Rangers as part of the return in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade on Feb. 9. The Rangers landed that pick on Sept. 19, 2022, from the Dallas Stars as part of the return for Nils Lundqvist.
We predicted the Blues would select centers Nate Danielson and Otto Stenberg with their previous two picks in this round. If they don't trade this one to acquire an established NHL player, they could put it toward adding a defenseman.
Kimelman has Étienne Morin at No.8 on his list of the top-10 defensemen in this year's draft class. Ranked 19th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, the 18-year-old patrols the blue line for the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats. He tallied 21 goals and 72 points for the Wildcats this season as well as 17 points in 12 playoff games.
At 6' and 180 pounds, Morin has good size and a solid mix of skills. NHL Central Scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse praised his hockey sense, passing ability, creativity and poise.
30. Carolina Hurricanes: Quentin Musty
The Carolina Hurricanes could use a scoring left winger with some size among their top-10 prospects. They could consider the 6'2", 200-pound Quentin Musty of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves at this stage in the opening round.
Musty, 18, was ranked 14th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He finished second among the Wolves' leading scorers with 26 goals and 78 points in 53 regular-season games along with four points in as many playoff games.
Morreale has Musty at No. 6 among this season's top-10 left wing prospects. He noted that the youngster's defensive game and consistency need improvement but singled out his playmaking and his shot among his strengths.
The Hurricanes already have a deep NHL roster, so they won't be rushing any of their top prospects. Given Musty's promising development in two OHL seasons, he should continue to improve next season with the Wolves.
A season or two in the Hurricanes' farm system would also turn Musty into a well-rounded forward.
31. Montreal Canadiens (from Florida Panthers): Carson Bjarnason
The Montreal Canadiens acquired this pick from the Florida Panthers last March in return for Ben Chiarot. As their second pick in this round, they could put it toward selecting a goaltender given their lack of a promising netminder among their top-10 prospects.
Carson Bjarnason, 17, of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings could be a tempting option. He's ranked No. 1 among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting and as the top goalie in this draft class by Kimelman.
The rebuilding Canadiens are relying on Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen as their current goalie tandem. Montembeault has shown potential as a starter but once-promising Cayden Primeau's slow development and the lack of quality depth among their goalie prospects could be a cause for concern.
The 6'3", 190-pounder had a record of 21 wins, 19 losses and six overtime losses with a 3.08 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and three shutouts. Kimelman observed that Bjarnason was a standout despite the Wheat Kings missing the WHL playoffs. NHL Central Scouting's Al Jensen praised his confidence, poise and superb overall performance.
32. Vegas Golden Knights: Andrew Cristall
The Vegas Golden Knights built themselves into a Stanley Cup champion in just six seasons of existence. They accomplished this feat in part by drawing on their prospect pool for trade bait. They'll have to replenish it soon or it could prove costly when they eventually have to replace aging core talent.
Andrew Cristall of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets could be a solid choice at this point in the first round. The 5'10", 175-pound winger is ranked 15th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
Morreale has the 18-year-old sitting seventh among his top-10 left wingers in this year's draft class. He led the Rockets this season with 39 goals and 56 assists for 95 points in 54 games.
A quick and elusive winger, Cristall has the tools to become a scorer at the NHL level one day. He's a creative player with good hockey sense.
Do you agree or disagree with our selections? Is there a player you believe is a better fit for your team? Let us know in the comments section below.