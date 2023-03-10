Updated 2023 NHL Mock Draft after the Trade Deadline
Updated 2023 NHL Mock Draft after the Trade Deadline
Following last Friday's NHL trade deadline, fans and pundits shifted their focus to the playoff races over the remainder of the regular season. However, the moves made by clubs deemed to be sellers at the deadline could affect their chances of winning this year's draft lottery. The lower they are in the standings, the better their odds of securing the first overall pick.
The date of the 2023 draft lottery has yet to be announced. It's expected to be in April, perhaps between the end of the regular season on April 13 and the start of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs on April 17.
With less than five weeks remaining in the regular season, it's a good opportunity to revisit our January 2023 mock draft. Several teams traded their first-round picks leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, which could affect which players get chosen with those selections.
Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL) remains the standout player of this year's prospect class, sitting atop every major scouting ranking. The 17-year-old center was the leading scorer and most valuable player at the 2023 IIHF World Championships.
We've based our latest mock draft on NHL standings as of March 8, 2023. Player info is provided by Elite Prospects, and teams' needs are based on The Athletic's Scott Wheeler's 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings.
Prospect evaluation was provided by NHL Central Scouting, TSN's Bob McKenzie, Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino, The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy, Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis and The Athletic's Scott Wheeler.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets: Connor Bedard
It's been a disappointing season for the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets. Stuck at the bottom of the standings, they are all but eliminated from qualifying for the playoffs. The only ray of hope for their fans is winning the draft lottery.
Connor Bedard of the WHL's Regina Pats could be the foundation player on which they build for a brighter future. Since leading Canada to gold in the IIHF 2023 World Junior Championships, the 17-year-old center has continued to dominate the Western Hockey League. He leads all WHL scorers with 60 goals and 124 points in 49 games.
The 5'10", 185-pound Bedard topped NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings of North American skaters. "Connor Bedard has risen to every challenge and situation over the past three years and has excelled due to his tremendous talent, and he's done so as one of the youngest players on each team," said Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr.
TSN's Bob McKenzie praised Bedard's "otherworldly release and shot combined with sublime vision and playmaking ability". The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy singled out his "passion and physicality." Those traits could make him the potential first-line superstar center that the Blue Jackets currently lack within their prospect pipeline.
2. Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Fantilli
Adam Fantilli is ranked second overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. A freshman center with the University of Michigan, the 6'2", 187-pound center would be a fine selection for Chicago with the second overall pick in this year's draft.
Fantilli, 18, leads all NCAA hockey scorers with 56 points in 31 games. Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr was impressed with his debut in the American college ranks. "He has proven that he has the necessary intangibles and commitment to do what is needed to be the best he can be, which is why he is a projected top draft pick for 2023," Marr said.
The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy took note of Fantilli's size, speed and talent. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic considers him one of the best skaters in this year's draft class, suggesting he could make the jump to the NHL next season.
Chicago already has promising centers such as Frank Nazar and Ryan Greene within their system. Nevertheless, they can't afford to pass over a promising youngster such as Fantilli given his potential to become a first-line NHL center.
3. San Jose Sharks: Leo Carlsson
Leo Carlsson of Örebro HK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is the top European skater in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. The 18-year-old forward could be a solid addition to the San Jose Sharks prospect pipeline. While they already have several potential centers in their system, Carlsson's skills could prove too good to pass over.
The versatile Carlsson can play center or wing. He's put up solid numbers in his sophomore season with Örebro HK, sitting fifth with 25 points in 43 games. The 6'3", 194-pounder also had three goals and six points for Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
"Leo has an excellent set of tools, including skating, puck-handling, mobility and great offensive instincts," said NHL director of European Scouting Goran Stubb. TSN's Bob McKenzie noted that his size adds a power element to his game. The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy compared Carlsson to the Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar.
Carlsson's size and skills should help him flourish into a top-six NHL forward. His two seasons playing with professionals in the SHL could see him make the jump to the big league perhaps as soon as next season.
4. Anaheim Ducks: Matvei Michkov
The Anaheim Ducks lack a winger among their top prospects with the potential to become a first-line scorer. Matvei Michkov of HK Sochi in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) could be just what they're looking for. He's currently on loan to Kapitan Stupino for the MHL playoffs.
Michkov is ranked second among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Dan Marr, the VP of Central Scouting, noted that the 18-year-old Russian missed time due to injury and changed teams during this season. He's fourth in scoring for HK Sochi with 20 points despite playing just 27 games.
Listed at 5'10" and 172 pounds by Central Scouting, Michkov's offensive skills are considered comparable to Connor Bedard by TSN's Bob McKenzie. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler called him the best Russian prospect since Alex Ovechkin.
Playing in the KHL means Michkov won't be coming to the NHL soon. The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy observed his KHL contract runs until 2026. Nevertheless, his offensive abilities and ongoing development playing with professionals in Russia could make him too enticing to pass up for the Ducks.
5. Arizona Coyotes: Will Smith
The ever-rebuilding Arizona Coyotes have one of the NHL's deepest prospects pools. Will Smith of the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) would be another fine addition to their well-stocked pipeline of promising talent.
Smith is ranked third among North American skaters by Central Scouting. TSN's Bob McKenzie indicated many scouts believe the 6'0", 172-pound center has the highest hockey IQ in the entire draft. The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy called Smith "a powerhouse of an offensive player," citing his "dazzling array of moves and offensive weapons."
The 17-year-old Smith is enjoying a superb sophomore campaign with the U.S. National Under-18 Team, sitting second in scoring with 89 points in 45 games. He also has 27 points in 13 games with their Junior squad in the United States Hockey League (USHL).
Committed to Boston College this fall, Smith will develop his skills in the NCAA next season. That will fit well with the Coyotes' rebuilding program as he could be ready to make the jump into their ranks within the next couple of seasons.
6. Montreal Canadiens: Ryan Leonard
The Montreal Canadiens have built up their depth at center with Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach in their lineup and Owen Beck in their system. They also have a talented left winger in Cole Caufield as well as three promising ones in Juraj Slafkovsky, Sean Farrell and Filip Mesar.
Right wing could be an area the Canadiens look to address in this year's draft. Ryan Leonard of the USNTDP is one option potentially available to them. He is ranked No. 4 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
A versatile forward who can also play center, the 18-year-old Leonard is third among the U.S. National Under-18 Team with 70 points in 43 games. The 5'11", 181-pounder also has 14 points in 11 games with the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL. He's committed to attending Boston College next season.
TSN's Bob McKenzie singled out Leonard's physicality and high-end shot, projecting him as a top-six NHL winger. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino likes how he uses his sturdy frame on the forecheck to hunt pucks and protect them once turned over. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis called his shot a "nice mix of speed and accuracy."
7. Vancouver Canucks: Brayden Yager
Ranked fifth among North American skaters by Central Scouting, Brayden Yager of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors is considered "arguably the most proficient two-way center in the draft" by TSN's Bob McKenzie. The 18-year-old could be an enticing draft option for the Vancouver Canucks.
The 6'0", 165-pound Yager is enjoying another solid season with the Warriors. Having tallied 59 points in 63 games last season, he's second in team scoring with 70 points in 61 games.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino praised Yager's efforts to improve his playmaking this season but still considers his shot to be his best asset. The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy indicated he's shown the ability to play an all-around game.
The Canucks could use more depth in right-shot defensemen within their system. However, the top talent in this year's draft is mostly forwards. The Canucks could use a center with Yager's promising two-way abilities among their top prospects.
8. Philadelphia Flyers: Zach Benson
In his second full season with the Winnipeg Ice, Zach Benson sits second to Connor Bedard among WHL scorers with 98 points in 59 games. The 5'10", 159-pound left winger could draw the interest of the Philadelphia Flyers in this year's draft.
The Flyers have two center/left-wingers in Cutter Gauthier and Elliot Desnoyers among their top-10 prospects. They could use a gifted scorer such as Benson among their top prospects. Like Gauthier and Desnoyers, he can also play center as well as left wing.
Benson, 17, is ranked seventh by Central Scouting among North American skaters. He's made steady improvement in each season with the Ice. The young winger had 20 points in 24 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season and 63 points in 58 contests last season along with 23 points in 15 playoff games.
TSN's Bob McKenzie took note of Benson's elite hockey sense, skill and drive. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino observed that he does everything well and isn't afraid to go to the hard areas to get it done. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis considers Benson one of the smartest players in his year's draft.
9. St. Louis Blues: Dalibor Dvorský
Four years after winning their first-ever Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues are poised to miss the playoffs. With three picks in the first round of the 2023 draft, they could use one or two of them as trade bait to acquire established talent for a quick turnaround. However, they'll likely keep their own first-round selection.
The Blues could use that pick to select Dalibor Dvorský of AIK HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. The 6'1", 201-pound center is ranked fourth among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
Dvorský, 17, has 14 points in 37 games with AIK this season as well as 21 points in 10 games with AIK's J20 squad. He also tallied three points in five games playing for his native Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
TSN's Bob McKenzie noted that Dvorský is a physically strong and capable two-way center. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler considers him to be a highly talented and intelligent player who also plays a sound defensive game. The Blues could use a center with those skills among their top-10 prospects.
10. Detroit Red Wings: Colby Barlow
Colby Barlow is enjoying a strong sophomore performance with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 18-year-old left wing leads his club with 75 points in 56 games and sits among the league leaders in goals with 44.
Barlow is ranked 10th among North American skaters by Central Scouting. The 6'1", 187-pounder's goal-scoring abilities could make him enticing for the Detroit Red Wings. They possess one of the league's deepest prospect pools and have several left wingers within their ranks. None of them, however, possess Barlow's scoring skill.
TSN's Bob McKenzie cited Barlow's leadership and big shot, calling him one of the better scorers in this year's draft. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino projects the Owen Sound captain will have success in the NHL.
The Red Wings take their time developing their prospects before bringing them into their lineup. Barlow will get plenty of opportunities to build on his game within their system and could become a good fit down the road.
11. Washington Capitals: Matthew Wood
Five years after winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, the Washington Capitals could end up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14. While they could look at making a quick turnaround next season, they must restock their prospect pipeline.
The Capitals are lacking a right winger among their top-15 prospects. Perhaps they'll address that issue by choosing Matthew Wood of the University of Connecticut.
At 6'3" and 190 pounds, the 18-year-old Wood is a big right winger enjoying a fine freshman season with the Huskies, leading the club with 33 points in 34 games. He's ranked eighth among North American skaters by Central Scouting.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino noted Wood's been on an offensive tear since the start of 2023. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler praised his puck control, marksman's shot and ability to control the pace of the game.
12. Buffalo Sabres: Axel Sandin Pellikka
With a roster already loaded with promising young talent, the Sabres also possess one of the NHL's best prospect pipelines. However, their lack of a right-shot defenseman could have them selecting Axel Sandin Pellikka of Skellefteå AIK in the SHL.
Ranked third among European skaters by Central Scouting, Pellikka has five points in 22 games with Skellefteå AIK this season. He also racked up 33 points in 27 contests with their J20 squad and had one point in seven games playing for Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
At 5'11" and 181 pounds, the 17-year-old Pellikka is among the growing trend toward smaller skilled defensemen. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino called him a fluid skater who processes the game well and adjusts on the fly. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler praised his mobility, noting that he plays hard in the defensive zone and is deceptively strong.
The Sabres' depth in young talent on their roster and within their system means they don't have to rush Pellikka's development. They can take their time and ensure he's ready for the big league game in two or three years.
13. Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators): Eduard Šalé
The Arizona Coyotes received the Ottawa Senators' 2023 first-round pick as part of the return in the Jakob Chychrun trade on March 1. The pick is top-five protected, but we're anticipating the Senators won't end up with one of those selections based on their current position in the standings.
We have the Coyotes choosing Will Smith earlier in this round with their own first-rounder. With this selection, they could opt for a scoring winger such as Eduard Šalé of HC Kometa Brno in the Czechia Extraliga.
Ranked fifth among European skaters by Central Scouting, the 18-year-old Šalé is a lanky 6'1", 168-pound forward who can skate on either wing. He has 14 points in 43 games in his first full season with HC Kometa Brno and tallied six points in seven games for Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy praised Šalé's performance at the World Juniors as he thrived on Czechia's top line. Scott Wheeler of The Athletic singled out his skating, vision and passing as well as his knack for making big plays at crucial moments. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited his puck-handling and skating as his strengths.
14. Nashville Predators: Andrew Cristall
The Nashville Predators were sellers at the 2023 trade deadline but with an eye on a quick turnaround for next season. They could finish middle of the pack in the draft order, but they'll be in position to select a scoring winger such as Andrew Cristall of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets.
Cristall, 18, is ranked 16th among North American skaters but The Hockey News' Ryan Kennedy, The Athletic's Scott Wheeler and Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis all have him among their top-10 prospects. Kennedy and Wheeler pointed to his creativity, speed and hockey sense, while Ellis considers him to be one of the most electric players in this draft class.
Despite being hampered in January by a lower-body injury, Cristall leads the Rockets with 78 points in 46 games. The 5'10", 165-pound left winger is also 10th among WHL scorers.
The Predators have just one dedicated left winger among their top-10 prospects in Zachery L'Heureux. It wouldn't be a bad idea to add someone with Cristall's offensive abilities to their pipeline of promising youngsters.
15. Montreal Canadiens (from Florida Panthers): Oliver Moore
The Montreal Canadiens received this pick last March as part of the return in the Ben Chiarot trade. After choosing a right winger in Ryan Leonard earlier, perhaps they'll consider adding a center such as Oliver Moore of the USNTDP.
Moore, 18, sits fourth in scoring on the U.S. National U-18 team with 58 points in 45 games. The 5'11", 176-pound center also has 19 points in 16 games with the USNTDP Junior squad in the USHL. Central Scouting ranked him sixth among North American skaters.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino is impressed by Moore's speed and puckhandling skills. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler likes his mobility and one-timer as well as how he's improved his strength this season. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis singled out his work ethic, citing scouts saying Moore has the highest ceiling among this year's USNTDP players.
The Canadiens have promising centers in Owen Beck and Riley Kidney among their top-10 prospects but it would be a good idea to add another in case their development stalls. Moore is committed to the University of Minnesota next season which will allow him to develop his game at the NCAA level.
16. Calgary Flames: David Reinbacher
The Calgary Flames have just one defenseman among their top 10 prospects and two among their top 15. None of them are right-handed shots. They could look at shoring up that depth by selecting David Reinbacher of EHC Kloten of Switzerland's National League.
Ranked 10th among European skaters by Central Scouting, the 18-year-old Reinbacher has shown improvement in his second season with EHC Kloten, going from an 11-point rookie performance in 27 games in 2021-22 to 22 points in 46 games this season. He also had two points in five games for his native Austria at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Sportnet's Sam Cosentino believes Reinbacher has all the tools to become part of an NHL team's defensive top three. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler felt the 6'2", 187-pound Austrian has the desired size, puckhandling, strength and skating to become an NHL blueliner.
The Flames could face some changes in the defense corps within the next two or three years as veterans such as Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson become eligible for unrestricted free-agent status. Adding a promising youngster such as Reinbacher could give them a head start on preparing for that eventual turnover of blue-line talent down the road.
17. Pittsburgh Penguins: Gabe Perreault
Possessing one of the NHL's shallowest prospect pools, the Pittsburgh Penguins need all the young depth they can find at this year's draft. Gabe Perreault of the USNTDP could be a good option for them.
Ranked 15th by Central Scouting among North American skaters, the 17-year-old Perreault is the son of former NHL center Yanic Perreault. Sportsnet's Sam Consentino compared the 5'11", 165-pounder to fellow prospect winger Zach Benson in size, smarts and ability to drive the play. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler also praised his intelligence and playmaking abilities.
Perreault's offensive skills have been on full display this season, leading the U.S. National U-18 squad with 96 points in 48 games. He's also second in scoring among their USNTDP junior team in the USHL with 31 points in just 16 games.
Penguins stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are now in the final years of their long careers. Management must restock their pipeline as quickly as possible with the next generation of talent, and Perreault could help lead a new wave of Penguins talent.
18. Detroit Red Wings (from NY Islanders via Vancouver Canucks): Lukas Dragicevic
The New York Islanders traded this pick with top-12 protection in 2023 to the Vancouver Canucks as part of the return in the Bo Horvat trade on Jan. 30. The Canucks sent it to the Detroit Red Wings as part of the return for Filip Hronek on March 1. Given the Islanders' placement in the standings, it's unlikely to be a top-12 pick in this draft and thus will belong to the Red Wings.
We had the Red Wings choosing Owen Sound Attack winger Colby Barlow with their own pick at No. 10. With this one, they could address the lack of a right-shot defenseman within their pipeline by choosing Lukas Dragicevic of the WHL's Tri-City Americans.
The 17-year-old Dragicevic has a good NHL frame at 6'2" and 181 pounds. He's enjoying a fine sophomore season with the Americans, leading them in scoring with 68 points in 60 games while sitting fourth among WHL blueliners.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino cited Dragicevic's ability to drive the play from the blue line. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis believes he needs to improve his defensive game but praised his offensive skills.
19. Winnipeg Jets: Samuel Honzek
A Slovakian left winger playing in his rookie season with the WHL's Vancouver Giants, Samuel Honzek sits second in team scoring with 51 points in 39 games despite missing several weeks with a calf injury.
The Winnipeg Jets have several players who can play right or left wing among their top-10 prospects, but none who play left wing as well as center. The 18-year-old Honzek could help them fill that need.
Honzek is ranked ninth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino suggests he could crack the top 10 in this year's draft. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis observed the 6'4", 185-pounder possesses good speed and skill.
The Jets could keep Honzek in the WHL for another season to hone his skills. With the proper development, he has the potential to become a solid long-term addition to their scoring ranks.
20. Colorado Avalanche: Nate Danielson
The Colorado Avalanche paid a heavy price in winning the Stanley Cup last season. They traded away a number of draft picks and prospects in recent years to bolster their lineup for that championship run, leaving them with a depleted prospect pool.
They retained their first-round pick in this year's draft. Someone such as Nate Danielson of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings could be among their targets if he's still available by this point in the draft. The 18-year-old is ranked 13th among North American skaters by Central Scouting.
Danielson, 18, is considered by Sportsnet's Sam Consentino as a supremely responsible player who thrives in matchups both offensively and defensively. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler cited the 6'1", 185-pound center's strong two-way game, especially his proficiency as a penalty-killer.
Captain of the Wheat Kings, Danielson is also their leading scorer with 31 goals and 74 points in 61 games this season. He could one day become a strong middle-six center for the Avalanche.
21. Nashville Predators (via Edmonton Oilers): Otto Stenberg
The Nashville Predators received this pick from the Edmonton Oilers as part of the return in the Mattias Ekholm trade on Feb. 28. We had them selecting left wing Andrew Cristall with their own first-rounder earlier in this round.
With this selection, they could add another center to their prospect pipeline. Otto Stenberg of the SHL's Frölunda HC, No. 6 among European skaters according to Central Scouting, could be their choice.
Stenberg, 18, had three points in 22 games as a rookie with Frölunda. He's also totaled 22 points in 26 games with their under-20 team.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis cited the 5'11", 181-pound Stenberg's versatility at center or wing as well as his offensive and puck-possession skills. Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino calls him a complete player who pays attention to details away from the puck.
22. St. Louis Blues (via New York Rangers): Calum Ritchie
The St. Louis Blues received this pick from the New York Rangers as part of the return in the Vladimir Tarasenko trade on Feb. 9. This pick originally belonged to the Dallas Stars, with the condition the Blues will receive the later of this pick and the Rangers' own selection. With just two points separating the Rangers and Stars, we'll assume the Blues get the Rangers' pick.
We had the Blues choosing a center in Dalibor Dvorský with their own first-rounder. Assuming they don't trade this pick, they could choose another center such as Calum Ritchie of the OHL's Oshawa Generals.
Ritchie, 18, is a 6'2", 187-pound center ranked 17th among North American skaters by Central Scouting. Now in his sophomore season in the OHL, he's second among Generals scorers with 58 points in as many games.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis considers Ritchie to be a reliable two-way forward. The Athletic's Scott Wheeler believes he's a complete package, possessing impressive offensive abilities while also being strong on faceoffs and on the penalty kill.
23. Seattle Kraken: Quentin Musty
In just two years of existence, the Seattle Kraken have done a fine job building up their prospect depth. They've already promoted promising youngster Matty Beniers into their roster and have Shane Wright, David Goyette and Jagger Firkus within their system.
However, the Kraken lack a left winger among their top-15 prospects. They could rectify that situation by choosing Quentin Musty of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves.
Now in his sophomore campaign with the Wolves, the 17-year-old Musty sits second behind Goyette in team scoring with 69 points in 46 games. A big winger at 6'2" and 205 pounds, he's ranked 11th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler believes Musty would be the Wolves' offensive leader if not for a hand injury that sidelined him for several weeks in January. He cited his strength, skills and willingness to drive to the net. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis praised his competitiveness as near the top of his class.
24. Minnesota Wild: Ethan Gauthier
Possessing the NHL's deepest prospect pool, the Minnesota Wild have only one right winger among their top 15. Ethan Gauthier of the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League could help them fill that gap. Central Scouting ranks him 14th among North American skaters.
Now in his sophomore season with the Phoenix, the 18-year-old Gauthier has struggled at times this season. Sportsnet's Sam Consentino indicates that could be because he's seeing fewer minutes on a deeper roster.
Nevertheless, the 5'11, 176-pound left winger sits third among Phoenix scorers with 62 points in 57 games. The Athletic's Sam Wheeler calls him a versatile, hard-working player who excels in most facets of the game.
Given the Wild's prospect depth, they won't be rushing Gauthier into their lineup. That will allow the young winger more time to develop and improve his game.
25. New York Rangers (via Dallas Stars): Mikhail Gulyayev
The New York Rangers received this pick from the Dallas Stars as part of the return in the Nils Lundkvist trade on Sept. 19, 2022. While it is top-10 protected, the Stars' current position in the Western Conference standings should ensure this selection goes to the Rangers at the end of this regular season.
The Rangers could decide to choose Mikhail Gulyayev of MHL club Omskie Yastreby in Russia. The 17-year-old could help them add another skilled left-shot defenseman within their prospect depth.
Gulyayev, 17, is ranked eighth among European skaters by Central Scouting. The 5'10", 170-pound blueliner has 25 points in 22 games with his current club. He also has four points in 12 games with Omskie Krylia and one point in 13 contests with KHL club Avangard Omsk.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis considers Gulyayev to be an agile offensive defenseman, though he feels Gulyayev's defensive game stills need ironing out. Sportsnet's Sam Consentino singled out his speed and above-average stick skills.
26. Chicago Blackhawks (via Tampa Bay Lightning): Koehn Ziemmer
The Chicago Blackhawks received this first-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Brandon Hagel trade last March. It's listed as top-10 protected, but the Lightning's high placement in the standings should ensure the Blackhawks receive this selection.
We projected Chicago using their own first-round pick earlier in this round to take Adam Fantilli. With this selection, they could opt to address their need for a scoring right winger within their prospect pool by choosing Koehn Ziemmer of the WHL's Prince George Cougars.
At 6'0" and 194 pounds, the 18-year-old Ziemmer has a sturdy frame and solid offensive skills. He's third among Cougars scorers with 76 points in 60 games this season. Central Scouting ranked him 20th among North American skaters.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler calls Ziemmer a physically mature winger with a hard shot who has potential as a second-line NHL winger, which would make him a valuable addition for Chicago.
27. Columbus Blue Jackets (via Los Angeles Kings): Gavin Brindley
The Columbus Blue Jackets received this pick as part of the return for shipping Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov to the Los Angeles Kings on March 1. If the Kings fail to qualify for the 2023 playoffs, the Blue Jackets instead receive the Kings' second-round pick and a conditional 2024 second-rounder.
Given the Kings' position among the top 10 teams in the overall standings, it seems likely this pick will belong to the Blue Jackets. We have them choosing Connor Bedard with their own pick earlier in the draft, and here they take Gavin Brindley of the University of Michigan.
The Blue Jackets have just one right wing among their top 15 prospects. A versatile forward who can play center or right wing, the 18-year-old Brindley could help them fill that need. He's fifth among Wolverines scorers with 31 points in 36 games.
Ranked 40th by Central Scouting among North American skaters, Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis and The Athletic's Scott Wheeler ranked the 5'9", 157-pound Brindley among their top 32 prospects. Ellis praised his ability to create plays at a high tempo, while Wheeler cited his skating and puckhandling skills.
28. Vegas Golden Knights: Charlie Stramel
In their short NHL history, the Vegas Golden Knights have often traded first-round picks and top prospects to bring in established talent such as Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev. It's left their prospect pool in need of restocking.
Having traded away prospect center Zach Dean for Barbashev on Feb. 26, the Golden Knights could seek another promising young center to replace him. Charlie Stramel of the University of Wisconsin could be one option available to them at this stage of the opening round.
A big center at 6'3" and 216 pounds, the 18-year-old Stramel is ranked 21st among North American skaters by Central Scouting. He has 12 points in 33 games in his NCAA debut.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler noted that Stramel has the ability to become a power forward. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis believes it could take time for him to hit his full potential, but he could be worth the wait for the Golden Knights.
29. St. Louis Blues (via Toronto Maple Leafs): Oliver Bonk
This is the third pick for the St. Louis Blues in this round. They received it from the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the Ryan O'Reilly trade on Feb. 17.
We projected the Blues taking Dalibor Dvorský and Calum Ritchie with their previous two picks. With this one, they could decide to add another right-shot defenseman to their top 10 prospects.
Oliver Bonk of the OHL's London Knights could be a good choice here. Son of former NHL forward Radek Bonk, the 18-year-old defenseman is a lanky 6'1", 176-pounder who has put up 34 points in 58 games in his first full season of OHL competition.
Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis believes Bonk is showing promise as a puck-moving defenseman, and Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino indicated that scouts are praising his hockey smarts.
30. San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils): Bradly Nadeau
The San Jose Sharks received this pick from the New Jersey Devils as part of the return in the Timo Meier trade on Feb. 26. If the pick is a top-two selection, the Sharks instead get the Devils' 2024 first-rounder. Given the Devils' high placement in the standings, it's safe to assume that their 2023 first-rounder will belong to the Sharks.
We projected the Sharks taking Leo Carlsson with their own first-round pick earlier in this round. Bradly Nadeau of the Penticton Vees of the British Columbus Hockey League could be an intriguing option to provide more scoring depth to their prospect pool.
Nadeau, 17, has racked up a league-leading 94 points in 47 games this season with the Vees. A versatile forward who can play center as well as left wing, the 5'10", 163-pounder is ranked 19th among North American skaters by Central Scouting. He's committed to the University of Maine for 2023-24.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler called Nadeau a multidimensional forward whose skating, shooting and playmaking garner high marks. He could be a good long-term addition to the Sharks' prospect pool as he develops those skills in the NCAA.
31. Carolina Hurricanes: Daniil But
The Carolina Hurricanes lack a clear-cut scoring left winger among their top 10 prospects, so Daniil But of MHL team Loko Yaroslavl in Russia could be an option worth considering.
At 6'5" and 203 pounds, the 18-year-old But is a big-bodied left winger with 26 points in as many games for Loko Yaroslavl and two goals in 15 games with KHL club Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.
The Athletic's Scott Wheeler is impressed by But's puck possession and protection skills. Daily Faceoff's Steven Ellis praised the big winger's skating ability and creativity.
But will spend several years developing his game in the KHL before he's NHL-eligible. By that point, the Hurricanes could have a fully developed forward with scoring potential on their hands.
32: Toronto Maple Leafs (via Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins): Theo Lindstein
This pick was originally acquired from the Boston Bruins by the Washington Capitals in the Dmitry Orlov trade on Feb. 23. Five days later, the Capitals sent this pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the return for defenseman Rasmus Sandin.
The Maple Leafs lack a left-shot defenseman among their top prospects. One option to address that issue could be Theo Lindstein of the SHL's Brynäs IF.
Sportsnet's Sam Cosentino felt the 18-year-old Lindstein had a solid performance at the Four Nations Tournament last month in Finland after battling injuries earlier this season. He also had six points in five games for Sweden in last year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The 6'0", 181-pound Lindstein is a puck-moving defenseman who's skated in 32 games this season for Brynäs IF. He also had seven points in 14 games with their J20 squad. Central Scouting ranked him 13th among European skaters.