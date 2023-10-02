X

NBA

    Raptors' Pascal Siakam Addresses Masai Ujiri's Remark on Selfish Play, Contract Talks

    Jack MurrayOctober 2, 2023

    Mark Blinch/Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is ready to defend himself against allegations of selfish play.

    After Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about "selfish" play from the team last season, Siakam was quick to defend himself, saying that he has "never been a selfish player in my life."

    Michael Grange @michaelgrange

    "I've never been a selfish player in my live …. ever since I started playing basketball … I don't have an ounce of selfishness in me," — Siakam on Raptors culture reset and notion of selfishness.

    "Ever since I started playing basketball, I don't have an ounce of selfishness in me," Siakam told reporters.

