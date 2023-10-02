Raptors' Pascal Siakam Addresses Masai Ujiri's Remark on Selfish Play, Contract Talks

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is ready to defend himself against allegations of selfish play.

After Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about "selfish" play from the team last season, Siakam was quick to defend himself, saying that he has "never been a selfish player in my life."

"Ever since I started playing basketball, I don't have an ounce of selfishness in me," Siakam told reporters.

