Masai Ujiri: Raptors' Damian Lillard Interest Was 'Sensationalized' amid Trade Rumors

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri told reporters on Monday that the team's interest in Damian Lillard was "sensationalized" and that they have been "aggressive" in trade talks but that it "takes two to make a deal."

"The right one will come," he added regarding a potential trade in the future. "I think we've shown in the past that we can do that"

