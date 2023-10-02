X

    Masai Ujiri: Raptors' Damian Lillard Interest Was 'Sensationalized' amid Trade Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    TORONTO, ON- OCTOBER 2 - Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri takes questions as the Toronto Raptors hold their media day ahead of the 2023-24 season at Hilton Toronto in Toronto. October 2, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
    Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri told reporters on Monday that the team's interest in Damian Lillard was "sensationalized" and that they have been "aggressive" in trade talks but that it "takes two to make a deal."

    "The right one will come," he added regarding a potential trade in the future. "I think we've shown in the past that we can do that"

