    NBA GM: Damian Lillard Not Getting Heat Trade Shows 'Teams Are Taking Back Control'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 2, 2023

    The resolution of Damian Lillard's trade saga is a sign that the scales are tilting back toward NBA teams in the opinion of some inside the league, according to The Ringer's Howard Beck.

    The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, with Portland holding firm and not granting his wish on a move to the Miami Heat.

    One executive from an Eastern Conference team told Beck this was a sign "teams are taking back control." Another general manager called it "significant" that Lillard didn't wind up in Miami.

