College Football Odds Week 6: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Washington State's overall performance would suggest it should be favored against UCLA on Saturday.

However, the Cougars have yet to be tested on the road, and that is where the hesitancy comes from the odds makers.

Washington State's last road game came in Week 1, when it put up 50 points on the Colorado State Rams.

The Cougars' high-scoring offense has not stopped since that opening performance. Ward has 1,390 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.

UCLA turned in a few solid defensive showings in September, but it will face a level up in competition at quarterback against Ward. The Bruins held Utah to 14 points, seven of which were scored by the Utes' offense, two weeks ago, but that came against a team without its starting signal-caller.

Dante Moore, UCLA's freshman quarterback, struggled in his first big Pac-12 contest against Utah. He completed just 42.9 percent of his passes and was sacked seven times in his first collegiate defeat.

Washington State held D.J. Uiagelelei to a 17-for-34 day and picked off the Oregon State quarterback once two weeks ago.