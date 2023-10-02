College Football Picks Week 6: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

3 of 4

Few people expected Missouri to enter October with two more wins than LSU.

Mizzou produced 30 or more points in four of its five wins behind the quarterback-wide receiver combination of Brady Cook and Luther Burden.

Cook and Burden could feast on a LSU defense that concedes 429.4 total yards per game and is coming off a 55-point concession in a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday.

That was the second concerning showing from the LSU defense after the Florida State Seminoles scored 45 points against it in the season opener.

Both of those lackluster defensive performances came away from Baton Rouge, and even when LSU was at home last, it allowed 31 points to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri does not have a pristine defense. The Tigers allowed their last three opponents to score over 20 points, but they have done enough to get stops and allow Cook, Burden and Co. to break away from an opponent.