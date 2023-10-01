Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 6 AP Poll

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The top of the AP Top 25 remain unchanged ahead of Week 6.

Five of the top six teams in the rankings came away with victories, while the Florida State Seminoles were off.

The Georgia Bulldogs faced the most pressure of any of the top squads in Week 5, but they managed to come out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a victory.

The Texas Longhorns are the next team to come under threat in the top five in Week 6, as they face the Oklahoma Sooners in a game that will decide the Big 12 favorite to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Red River Rivalry will be the first of a few October games that will confirm the top contenders in the playoff conversation.

Week 6 AP Top 25

1. Georgia (5-0)

2. Michigan (5-0)

3. Texas (5-0)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Florida State (4-0)

6. Penn State (5-0)

7. Washington (5-0)

8. Oregon (5-0)

9. USC (5-0)

10. Notre Dame (5-1)

11. Alabama (4-1)

12. Oklahoma (5-0)

13. Washington State (4-0)

14. North Carolina (4-0)

15. Oregon State (4-1)

16. Ole Miss (4-1)

17. Miami (FL) (4-0)

18. Utah (4-1)

19. Duke (4-1)

20. Kentucky (5-0)

21. Missouri (5-0)

22. Tennessee (4-1)

23. LSU (3-2)

24. Fresno State (5-0)

25. Louisville (5-0)

Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): Michigan vs. Texas

Sugar Bowl (January 1): Georgia vs. Florida State

New Years' Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): Oklahoma vs. Ohio State

Orange Bowl (December 30): Penn State vs. North Carolina

Peach Bowl (December 30): Washington vs. Alabama

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): USC vs. Fresno State

Georgia, Texas, the Michigan Wolverines and Florida State Seminoles have had the look of playoff teams for most of the season.

Georgia passed its most difficult test of the young season in Week 5, when it came back from a 10-point first quarter deficit against Auburn.

The Bulldogs were powered by a tremendous fourth quarter out of tight end Brock Bowers to preserve their undefeated record.

Georgia has four Top 25 teams left on its schedule, but three of hose matchups come at home and they are all against teams ranked between 16th and 25th, starting with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Kirby Smart's side is expected to win out in the regular season and advance to the SEC Championship Game, where it would be the favorite against the SEC West winner, which right now looks like the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida State is in the most comfortable position of the four teams directly beneath the Bulldogs in the rankings.

Mike Norvell's Seminoles already beat the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers. Their toughest remaining test against the Duke Blue Devils comes at home on October 21.

Florida State is expected to run through the ACC and be the favorite to win the ACC Championship Game.

Michigan and Texas would be favored in their respective conference title games if they reach that point.

However, the Wolverines and Longhorns must pass some high-profile tests to get to that point.

Michigan has games ahead against the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions. There is a scenario in which all three Big Ten teams finish 11-1 and all appear in the playoff or New Years' Six games.

Texas needs to beat Oklahoma to affirm its spot atop the Big 12. The Sooners would vault into the playoff conversation if they beat the Longhorns inside the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.