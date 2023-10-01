X

NBA

    Celtics Praised by NBA Fans for Jrue Holiday Trade After Bucks Landed Damian Lillard

    Jack MurrayOctober 1, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 30: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at Fiserv Forum on March 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics reportedly have a new point guard.

    According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team dealt Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams, a 2024 first-round pick that was previously acquired from the Golden State Warriors and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday.

    Holiday, who had been acquired by the Blazers Wednesday in the Damian Lillard trade, had been with the Milwaukee Bucks for the past three seasons. He helped the team win the 2021 NBA Championship and now will head to one of the Bucks' fiercest competitors in the Eastern Conference.

    This deal comes despite reports of a "significant gap" between the Celtics and Blazers as recently as last night. However, the deal is now complete and Boston has it's next gritty guard to compete alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

    Holiday averaged 18.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his three seasons in Milwaukee, a stretch that can be considered the most successful of his career. While his offensive contributions are notable, his defensive prowess is where he sets himself apart.

    Holiday is a five-time All-Defense honoree and will look to fill the role of Marcus Smart, who was traded by the Celtics in June. Smart was a fan-favorite in Boston and so far fans on social media have expressed similar excitement over the potential Holiday has with the Celtics.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    The Bucks became the East favorites over the Celtics by acquiring Dame. But Boston takes back that lead with this Jrue Holiday acquisition.

    David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

    So, not to put too fine a point on it, but damn, the Celtics countered the Bucks getting Dame in a big way. Holiday/White/Brown/Tatum/Porziņģis? Man, that's a stacked starting lineup.

    A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

    Wow! Things just keeping getting more and more interesting (and competitive at the top) in the East! <a href="https://t.co/Q7VMDuS6cv">https://t.co/Q7VMDuS6cv</a>

    Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

    Looks like the Finals in the East will be somewhere green, no?

    Isaiah Thomas @isaiahthomas

    Nvm Celtics favorite now in the east lol

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Jrue and White defending together is going to cause PTSD.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    The basketball gods are unquestionably gonna make sure the East finals comes down to some play with Dame squaring up Jrue

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    A massive swing for the Celtics, who have now added both Kristaps Porzingis and Holiday this offseason in the hopes of finally breaking through &amp; winning a title after years of knocking on the door.<br><br>Celtics and Bucks already have lots of history. This adds a whole other layer. <a href="https://t.co/NufdIKTeRE">https://t.co/NufdIKTeRE</a>

    The Celtics now have a potential starting five that includes Holiday, Tatum, Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis and Derrick White. This improvement from a team that went 57-25 in 2022-23 and reached the Conference Finals while also reaching the NBA Finals a year prior shows that the Celtics are committed to winning with the nucleus of Brown and Tatum.