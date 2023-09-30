Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Celtics' Pursuit 'Alive' but 'Significant Gap' in Talks

Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors: Celtics' Pursuit 'Alive' but 'Significant Gap' in TalksSeptember 30, 2023
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
The race for Jrue Holiday appears to be heating up.
The Boston Celtics' pursuit of the former Milwaukee Bucks veteran "remains alive," according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, but there is a "significant gap" in negotiations with the Portland Trail Blazers for his services.
