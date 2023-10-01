Jalen Milroe's Electric Rushing Thrills Fans as Alabama Beats Mississippi State

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe got things done with his legs on Saturday night.

Milroe led the Crimson Tide to a 40-17 win over Mississippi State with a brilliant rushing performance that saw him run for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also completed 10 of 12 passes for 164 yards in the win.

After struggling to begin the season, Milroe's game is beginning to come along as he gets more comfortable leading the Alabama offense.

In addition to Milroe, the Crimson Tide defense was solid on Saturday night, limiting Mississippi State to 261 yards of total offense. Caleb Downs, Chris Braswell and Jihaad Campbell also posted interceptions and Trezmen Marshall recorded 1.5 sacks.

While the defense impressed, it was Milroe who wowed fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, after showing more signs of progression:

After falling to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns earlier this month, the Crimson Tide are now 4-1 on the season and are beginning to gain momentum as they hope to secure a berth in the college football playoff.