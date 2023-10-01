X

    Jalen Milroe's Electric Rushing Thrills Fans as Alabama Beats Mississippi State

    Erin WalshOctober 1, 2023

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles for a touchdown run past Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

    Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe got things done with his legs on Saturday night.

    Milroe led the Crimson Tide to a 40-17 win over Mississippi State with a brilliant rushing performance that saw him run for 69 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He also completed 10 of 12 passes for 164 yards in the win.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    HOUSE CALL! 🏠📞<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a><br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/WkzCmVgPTR">pic.twitter.com/WkzCmVgPTR</a>

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Makin' MOVES 👊<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a><br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/tURW5WH5WQ">pic.twitter.com/tURW5WH5WQ</a>

    After struggling to begin the season, Milroe's game is beginning to come along as he gets more comfortable leading the Alabama offense.

    In addition to Milroe, the Crimson Tide defense was solid on Saturday night, limiting Mississippi State to 261 yards of total offense. Caleb Downs, Chris Braswell and Jihaad Campbell also posted interceptions and Trezmen Marshall recorded 1.5 sacks.

    While the defense impressed, it was Milroe who wowed fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, after showing more signs of progression:

    Adam🇺🇲🎙 @AdamSFNews

    Milroe for Bama looks good. I hate that the bama fanbase crucified him for having to get up to speed in the offense and didnt want to give him time to develop. He'll do just fine!!! Not everyone is going to be an A player right off the bat and bama aint the only team getting the…

    Zai @whyyy_zai

    Been trying to tell folks Jalen Milroe is very talented just let him develop

    Tommy Yarrish @tommy_yarrish

    Hey everyone, just a heads up, Jalen Milroe is balling right now

    Doctor of Coding Thinkology @bradcundiff

    Milroe getting better at keeping play alive. His ability to escape pocket keeps defense off balance.

    Nicki @AnharumiA

    What a throw Milroe! He is improving with his throw! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rolltide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rolltide</a>

    Brett Kornfeld @KornHoops

    Milroe has been fantastic. Gotta get him some better weapons next year but he's growing in the position, keeps his eyes down field, and has so many physical gifts.

    🪴Numbers @GGWoaty

    Jalen Milroe showed real growth today. Not forcing the ball and checking it down. Showed real command of the O today! I like it! 😈

    After falling to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns earlier this month, the Crimson Tide are now 4-1 on the season and are beginning to gain momentum as they hope to secure a berth in the college football playoff.

    If Milroe continues to develop, Alabama should be in good hands, though the team has some tough matchups against Tennessee and LSU looming.