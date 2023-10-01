Kirby Smart: Georgia Have 'Got to Get Better' After Narrow Win vs. Auburn

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart knows that his team needs to improve to reach the heights they desire.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 after taking down Auburn 27-20 Saturday, but Smart knows that the performance today will not get it done against other team's in the conference. He did not want to devalue the win but had a clear perspective of "We won, but we gotta get better."

"Obviously we didn't play our best game today, but we're a very resilient team," Smart said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com. "[I'm] proud of the way we competed, and we got to continue to get better. I mean, that's the most important thing for our team. So a lot of things we did wrong, a lot of things we did well, but we're not going to get where we want to go if we don't get better."

Smart continued by saying that he doesn't know exactly how talented the 2023 Bulldogs are but that he sees significant buy-in from his players.

"I don't know how good a team we've got," Smart said, per Scarborough. "I really don't. I don't sit here and proclaim that we've got some unbelievable team, but I do think our team believes in each other. We connect [and] we step up when we need to step up."

The standards are extremely high for the Bulldogs. The team is coming off of back-to-back National Championships and are aiming to become the first team since Minnesota in the 1930's the secure a three-peat.

That being said, this year's Bulldogs team has had to avoid multiple upset bids. South Carolina also put a scare into the team in Week 3 and Auburn had a seven point lead in the third quarter.

Still, this Georgia team has plenty of spark. Tight end Brock Bowers had a sensational day, eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, while running back Daijun Edwards scored two touchdowns and quarterback Carson Beck eclipsed 300 yards.

Still, the Bulldogs have their work cut out for them going forward in the SEC. Games against Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee linger in the future and the Week 6 matchup is no cupcake either.