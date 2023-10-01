X

    Sam Hartman, Audric Estime, Notre Dame Hailed by Fans for Final Drive in Win vs. Duke

    Jack MurrayOctober 1, 2023

    DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 30: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws on the run as Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles (16) gets hands up during the college football between the Duke Blue Devils and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 30, 2023, on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC. (Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    To say Saturday's matchup between No. 17 Duke and No. 11 Notre Dame went down to the wire would be an understatement.

    Trailing by a single point with a dwindling clock, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman needed to deliver a comeback drive. That is exactly what he did.

    Notre Dame Football @NDFootball

    THATS AN IRISH WIN<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a>☘️ <a href="https://t.co/44h5n67THh">pic.twitter.com/44h5n67THh</a>

    Notre Dame Football @NDFootball

    HOUSE CALL BIG DRIC<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a>☘️ <a href="https://t.co/a1JCY1dQUH">pic.twitter.com/a1JCY1dQUH</a>

    It wasn't an easy drive, the Irish even faced a fourth-and-16. Hartman looked for a play but eventually kept it himself, galloping to a clutch first down. Two plays later, running back Audric Estime took it 30-yards for a touchdown that would prove to be a game winner.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SAM HARTMAN RUNS FOR THE 1ST DOWN ON 4TH &amp; 16 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/RtGtK5SNeL">pic.twitter.com/RtGtK5SNeL</a>

    Duke would get a possession but a fumble would seal it for the Fighting Irish.

    The victory comes after the Fighting Irish dropped last week's matchup to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the final seconds. It looked like it would be a heartbreaking final once again for the Notre Dame faithful, but instead it turns into a huge ranked victory.

    Hartman's day was not necessarily his best. He was 15-of-30 for 222 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions. He also had six rushes for 23 yards, with the 17-yard dash on the fourth down being his highlight of the day.

    Fans on social media praised his fiery effort despite the struggles.

    Greg Slusarski @gregslusarski02

    Notre Dame Wins!!! ☘️☘️☘️ 21-14 Fighting Irish!!! Sam Hartman plays hero on 4th down and Audric Estime follows it up with a go ahead TD as Notre Dame wins a thriller against Duke! ND goes to 5-1 on the season <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> ☘️🏈 <a href="https://t.co/8siGNYrQBc">pic.twitter.com/8siGNYrQBc</a>

    Trey🤴🏽 @TreyBizzy

    Sam Hartman out here throwing darts

    Kyla ✨ @KylaMarieGill

    Sam Hartman is the only one who wants to win this game

    Nick Scroggins @nscrogg9

    If Notre Dame scores a touchdown right here sam hartman for president

    Matt McGavic @Matt_McGavic

    Sam Hartman picked a helluva time to wake up.

    Chef😈🔱 @mal602

    Sam Hartman looking like John Elway in the final 2 minutes

    Jordan Tomiyama @Jttomiyama

    Sam Hartman 👀

    AB 🐺 @ThagoatAb

    Sam Hartman so poised

    JJGO Esq. @realJJGOesq

    Sam Hartman is check down Jesus.

    Matt Hladik @MattHladik919

    That was an ugly game-winning drive by ND but salute to Sam Hartman

    Blake Spires @RealFakeBlake

    AARP Person of the Year Sam Hartman.

    Rico Bo$co @Return_Of_RB

    Sam Hartman May have saved ND's season

    Charlie Freeman @CFREE316

    WHAT A GUTSY PLAY BY SAM HARTMAN TO PICK UP THE FIRST HES A DAWG THAT WAS STRAIGHT HEART

    Estime had 18 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns and fans on social media celebrated his clutch score and overall performance.

    Brady Quinn @Brady_Quinn

    Estime to the rescue!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a>

    EstimeExpress @EstimeExpress

    So <a href="https://twitter.com/AudricEstime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AudricEstime</a> is him 🚂😴💪🏿📈.

    Bryan Langan @BLang20

    I Love Sam HartMan!!!!<br>I love Audric Estime!!! <a href="https://t.co/DSO0vtHByv">pic.twitter.com/DSO0vtHByv</a>

    Isaac Myers @IsaacMyers20

    Build the <a href="https://twitter.com/AudricEstime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AudricEstime</a> statue immediately.

    99OVR Sports @99ovrsports

    Audric Estime put Notre Dame on his back 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CollegeFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CollegeFootball</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Duke?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Duke</a> <a href="https://t.co/LN3JwUL1kg">pic.twitter.com/LN3JwUL1kg</a>

    Timothy Robert Ryan @Timothy_robert

    It was always Estime. Audric Estime

    🌾Jake Meyer🌾 @notJakeMeyer

    <a href="https://twitter.com/AudricEstime?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AudricEstime</a> might be my favorite player since Manti Te'o

    Chris Anderson @cjanderson1988

    AUDRIC ESTIME <a href="https://t.co/jOG9GaOzW3">pic.twitter.com/jOG9GaOzW3</a>

    Real Friends & Football @rff_football

    🔥 Audric Estime is ON FIRE! 🏈 With a powerful 30-yard rush, he secures another touchdown, putting the Fighting Irish ahead 21-14 with only 31 SECONDS left on the clock!<br><br>🕒 ESTIME IS THE MAN OF THE HOUR!🌟 <br><br>📊 17 carries<br>📊 72 rushing yards<br>📊 2 touchdowns<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightingIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightingIrish</a>… <a href="https://t.co/gs4JAaOfy9">pic.twitter.com/gs4JAaOfy9</a>

    Keeping It Heel @KeepingItHeel

    I've been saying it: Audric Estime is a BEAST!<br><br>(fun fact: we graduated from the same high school, so I saw first-hand how dominant he can be when he ran all over NJ defenses)

    Tyler Horka @tbhorka

    Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé. Monster. <a href="https://t.co/Qxc7YJiprv">pic.twitter.com/Qxc7YJiprv</a>

    Notre Dame is now 5-1 and have officially rebounded from last week's loss to the Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish have numerous big games remaining on the schedule, including a matchup with Caleb Williams and USC, a matchup with Clemson and Hartman's chance to take down Wake Forest, his former team.

    Next week's matchup is also a significant one as Notre Dame will face undefeated Louisville. That game is set to kick of October 7 at 7:30 P.M. ET.