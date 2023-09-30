No. 1 Georgia Escapes Auburn's Upset Bid as 'Unstoppable' Brock Bowers Stuns Fans

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Brock Bowers is that dude.

The junior tight end came up clutch to help lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, planting himself firmly in the middle of the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Bowers caught eight passes for 157 yards and one touchdown in the victory. His lone score was his fourth quarter game-winner that put the Bulldogs up 27-20 after a shaky start to the rivalry matchup that saw him post just nine yards in the first half.

Bowers posted 148 of his 157 yards in the second half.

After the win, which extended Georgia's record to 5-0, college football fans praised the "unstoppable" Bowers for what was another incredible showing:

Bowers entered the 2023 season coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him win the John Mackey Award as the most outstanding tight end in college football after catching 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, helping the Bulldogs repeat as national champions.

The 20-year-old entered Saturday's matchup having caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Bowers appears headed for another Mackey Award, though his ultimate goal is helping Georgia win its third straight national title.