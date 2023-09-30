X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    No. 1 Georgia Escapes Auburn's Upset Bid as 'Unstoppable' Brock Bowers Stuns Fans

    Erin WalshSeptember 30, 2023

    ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts following the 49-21 victory over the UAB Blazers at Sanford Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Brock Bowers is that dude.

    The junior tight end came up clutch to help lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a 27-20 win over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, planting himself firmly in the middle of the Heisman Trophy discussion.

    Bowers caught eight passes for 157 yards and one touchdown in the victory. His lone score was his fourth quarter game-winner that put the Bulldogs up 27-20 after a shaky start to the rivalry matchup that saw him post just nine yards in the first half.

    Bowers posted 148 of his 157 yards in the second half.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    BROCK BOWERS PUTTING THE TEAM ON HIS BACK. <a href="https://t.co/l53cIIQ0xR">pic.twitter.com/l53cIIQ0xR</a>

    CBS Sports College Football 🏈 @CBSSportsCFB

    "He is a hoss." <br><br>Alright, it got called back, but this catch from Brock Bowers was awesome. <a href="https://t.co/ORXu6yXvHp">pic.twitter.com/ORXu6yXvHp</a>

    After the win, which extended Georgia's record to 5-0, college football fans praised the "unstoppable" Bowers for what was another incredible showing:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Brock Bowers is unstoppable. No matter what you have dialed up, he's just too good. What a player.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Brock Bowers in the 4Q: <a href="https://t.co/ofs6GHdUEs">pic.twitter.com/ofs6GHdUEs</a>

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Just 11 short months until fantasy guys start yelling about Brock Bowers' lack of targets.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    The Brock Bowers Heisman moment.

    Max Olson @max_olson

    Yeah like I said, it's a good option to have <a href="https://t.co/johwpcEL81">https://t.co/johwpcEL81</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Brock Bowers is a freak show.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Common mistake there by Auburn to not cover Brock Bowers on the gotta-stop-them drive

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    The Brock Bowers Game

    Heather Dinich @CFBHeather

    Brock Bowers was literally a game-changer for Georgia in that one. He was at his best when it mattered most, in the 4Q. That being said, jury is still out on whether UGA is still top dawg.

    Josh Pate @LateKickJosh

    Brock Bowers is the best team in the country

    Bowers entered the 2023 season coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him win the John Mackey Award as the most outstanding tight end in college football after catching 63 passes for 942 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, helping the Bulldogs repeat as national champions.

    The 20-year-old entered Saturday's matchup having caught 22 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

    Bowers appears headed for another Mackey Award, though his ultimate goal is helping Georgia win its third straight national title.

    No. 1 Georgia Escapes Auburn's Upset Bid as 'Unstoppable' Brock Bowers Stuns Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Bulldogs will continue their championship pursuit next weekend with a matchup against unranked Kentucky.