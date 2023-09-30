Colorado's Deion Sanders Praises USC's Caleb Williams as 'Flat-Out Baller'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is buying the hype on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams and the Trojans put up 48 points on the Buffaloes and Sanders referred to Williams as a "flat-out baller" and a "difference maker" after the loss. He also said it was "fun for me" to go against Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams went 30-of-40 for 403 yards and six touchdowns with one interceptions in the 48-41 victory and helped the No. 8 Trojans improve to 5-0 on the season.

Williams' excellence is nothing new, although receiving this level of praise from a Hall of Fame cornerback is surely a significant notch on the belt for the quarterback.

Williams is the reigning Heisman winner, threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns in 2022, and looks primed to have a similar performance this season. Through five games, Williams has thrown for 1,603 yards with 21 touchdowns and just the single interception that he threw Saturday.

His performance against the Buffaloes was his best statistically of the season and his Trojans appear to be a true threat to make the College Football Playoff. He is also widely considered to be in the running for the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.