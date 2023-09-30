X

    Deion Sanders Says Colorado 'Truly Have to Fix Things' After Loss vs. USC

    Jack MurraySeptember 30, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders wants to fix his team as soon as possible.

    The Buffaloes fell to 3-2 on the season after losing to No. 6 USC 49-41 Saturday. Following the game, Sanders noted the special teams unit as an issue but said that the main focus was that "we truly have to fix things."

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Deion Sanders: "Special teams wasn't special. I say this every week but we truly have to fix things."

    The Buffaloes started the season 3-0 but have faltered since Pac-12 play started. Colorado's first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 9 Oregon, who defeated them 42-6. Today's loss mean's that the Buffaloes have surrendered 93 points in the past two weeks.

