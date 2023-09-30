Deion Sanders Says Colorado 'Truly Have to Fix Things' After Loss vs. USC

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders wants to fix his team as soon as possible.

The Buffaloes fell to 3-2 on the season after losing to No. 6 USC 49-41 Saturday. Following the game, Sanders noted the special teams unit as an issue but said that the main focus was that "we truly have to fix things."

The Buffaloes started the season 3-0 but have faltered since Pac-12 play started. Colorado's first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 9 Oregon, who defeated them 42-6. Today's loss mean's that the Buffaloes have surrendered 93 points in the past two weeks.

