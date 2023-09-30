Louisiana Tech's Brevin Randle Suspended; Stomped on UTEP OL Steven Hubbard's Head

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Louisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely for stomping on the neck of UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard in his team's 24-10 win Friday.

Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood announced Saturday that Randle is now suspended.

"Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in the moment," Wood said.

Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times was among those to draw attention to the sequence, which was initially missed and not penalized by the game officials, whose attention was diverted to a scrum for the ball.

Randle was returning to his feet away from the pile. After getting up, he stomped his right foot down onto Hubbard around the neck area.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said the the referees communicated to him at halftime they were made aware of the stomp.

"The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it," he said, per Bloomquist. "That's part of the game. He (the official) was a class act, I really appreciated that."