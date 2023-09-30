Shilo Sanders Out for Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. USC with Injury

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Colorado's secondary is without another key player for Saturday's showdown with USC.

Safety Shilo Sanders is out for the Buffaloes after suffering an injury against Oregon last week. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported Sanders was doubtful to play.

In a video from Deion Sanders Jr.'s production company, Well Off Media, posted after Colorado's loss to Oregon on Sept. 23 (starts at 34:04 mark), Shilo said he "landed on my kidney or something" while making a tackle during the game and had to go to the emergency room to get looked at.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Thursday on his weekly radio show (h/t Patrick Andres of Sports Illustrated) his son "can't participate until he stops urinating blood."

Thamel added Colorado will likely have wide receiver Xavier Weaver available after he suffered an apparent lower-body injury against Oregon.

Exact details of Weaver's injury weren't known, but The Athletic's David Ubben noted he walked the locker room with his shoe off.

Deion Sanders announced earlier this week that two-way star Travis Hunter won't play against the Trojans as he continues to recover from a lacerated liver suffered on a late hit from Colorado State's Henry Blackburn on Sept. 16.

Thamel noted that Hunter and Shilo Sanders are among Colorado's top three players in total snaps this season. Hunter has played a total of 333 snaps between wide receiver and defensive back.

Shilo has played 312 snaps through the Buffaloes' first four games. The 23-year-old leads the team with 21 solo tackles and had his first interception of the season in the 43-35 overtime win against Colorado State.

Colorado is coming off its first loss of the season last week against Oregon. Things don't get any easier this week with No. 8 USC coming to Folsom Field.

Not having Hunter and Shilo Sanders against reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leaves Colorado's defense undermanned.

Rodrick Ward will likely take Shilo's spot in the starting lineup. He transferred to Colorado in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern Utah.

USC is off to a 4-0 start and has scored at least 42 points in every game this season. Williams is completing 74.3 percent of his attempts with 1,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions.